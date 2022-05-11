ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen's Jubilee: Floral cascade covers Somerset church tower

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA church tower in Somerset has been covered in...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
BBC

Ex West Mercia PC admits racist posts mocking George Floyd

A former police officer has admitted sharing racist memes on WhatsApp mocking the death of George Floyd. James Watts, a probationary officer with the West Mercia force at the time, posted them in a group that included colleagues at a Warwickshire prison. The 31-year-old who admitted 10 counts on Friday...
BBC

Illegally ridden e-bikes in Birmingham seized and crushed

Two men have been arrested for riding e-bikes illegally, with the vehicles seized and crushed by police. It is alleged the bikes were being ridden dangerously and without insurance during a "ride out" event in Birmingham. The bikes can't be registered for use on the road or in public open...
BBC

Photos of 1900s Herefordshire life discovered hidden in cupboard

Photographs of life in Herefordshire in the early 20th Century have gone on display after being found hidden behind wallpaper. Richard Jenkins rode around the Golden Valley area of the county taking pictures of weddings, births and celebrations. Hundreds of his glass plate negatives were found by his family in...
The St. Augustine Record

Around Hastings: Main Street Market readies for summer

Main Street Market The next Hastings Rotary Main Street Market on June 25 celebrates the arrival of the lazy hazy days of summer! Parking, music and attendance are free for this event at the Al Wilke Park on South Main Street. The music, great food and vendors will remain, but joining this family-friendly event are children’s...
BBC

Chester ice cream shop worker demoted over pregnancy wins £38k

A ice cream shop's assistant manager who was made to feel "ashamed to be pregnant" by her employer has been awarded £38,000 by a tribunal. Abbey Gannapureddy was demoted from her role at Chester's Icestone Gelato after she became pregnant in 2019 and told to find another job when she complained.
BBC

Herefordshire Council social services separated twins despite expert warnings

Twins were wrongly split up for adoption after social workers altered an expert report warning of the harm of separation. BBC Panorama has been speaking to families affected by struggling social services in Herefordshire. Three-year-old twins from an abusive household were separated despite an expert warning that this would trigger...
