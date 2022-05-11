ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Converts 12th save

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Rogers saved Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and two hit batters with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Padres' Robinson Cano: Officially joins San Diego

Cano agreed to a major-league contract with the Padres on Friday. The 39-year-old was let go by the Mets last weekend, and his rumored deal with the Padres finally became official Friday. Cano was off to a horrible start in New York this season with a .195/.233/.268 slash line and 25.6 percent strikeout rate, but San Diego can take a low-risk flier since the Mets are still paying off the rest of his previous contract. Cano figures to see most of his opportunities at designated hitter, though Luke Voit figures to be the top option for now coming off a two-homer game Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: X-rays negative

Adames (ankle) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Adames exited Sunday's win over the Marlins due to a left ankle sprain, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be reevaluated when the Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday and is considered day-to-day for now. If Adames misses any additional time, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely fill in at shortstop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Remains out of lineup

Mountcastle (wrist) isn't starting Friday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com report. Mountcastle is considered day-to-day with left wrist soreness, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Tyler Nevin will start at first base and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could return after minimal IL stint

The Dodgers hope Kershaw (pelvis) will be able to return following a minimal stay on the 15-day IL, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kershaw landed on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation Friday, but initial reports indicate the team doesn't seem overly concerned about his injury. However, the Dodgers will likely exercise caution with his recovery process since they've been insistent early in the year that their goal is to have the southpaw healthy enough to pitch in October. While Kershaw's IL stint adds to a growing list of absences over the last few years, it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term concern. Walker Buehler will take his place as Friday's starter against the Phillies, but the Dodgers haven't indicated who will take Kershaw's rotation spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Hitting at extended spring training

Bote (shoulder) has been getting at-bats at the Cubs' extended spring training, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote injured his left shoulder at the tail end of last season and underwent surgery in early November. He's been on the 60-day injured list since the start of this season, making him ineligible to return before early June, but the fact that he's hitting in extending spring suggests he may have a shot to return to action when first eligible.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Cubs
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Riding pine Saturday

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .286 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and three steals. However, he'll get a breather while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws two simulated innings

Strasburg (neck) threw two innings in a simulated game at extended spring training Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg has been out all year as he makes his way back from thoracic outlet surgery. It's a big step to see him throwing in a simulated game, but he still has several weeks to go before being activated from the injured list. He'll have to go through a full spring build-up process as he gradually increases his pitch count.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Begins rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: In lineup against righty

Dalbec started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over Texas. Since Franchy Cordero was called up two weeks ago, Dalbec has sat against right-handed starters, but he was in the lineup Saturday against Glenn Otto while Cordero covered left field for the injured Alex Verdugo (foot). Dalbec hasn't hit pitchers of either hand very well in 2022. He had similar issues last season before getting hot over August and September. The Red Sox had thought Dalbec turned a corner then, but the struggles have continued this year.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Not starting Friday

Toro isn't starting Friday against the Mets. Toro is in the midst of a slump in which he's gone 0-for-10 with two strikeouts, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Eugenio Suarez will start at third base while Mike Ford serves as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Takes loss Saturday

Munoz (1-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing an earned run on two hits and recording two strikeouts over one inning. Munoz threw an impressive 15 of 17 pitches for strikes, but he still took the loss thanks to allowing a go-ahead home run to Patrick Mazeika. The hard-throwing right-hander has now allowed an earned run in three of his last five appearances, pushing his ERA and WHIP to 4.22 and 1.50, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Socks second homer

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles. He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy