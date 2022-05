SIOUX CITY -- Cases involving defendants who acted in the heat of passion are never easy, a judge said Friday. Marvin Hildreth Jr.'s case fell into that category, District Judge James Daane said. The Whiting man had been called to a Luton home, where Russell Mohr and Carrie Pauley were engaged in some type of disturbance. Hildreth fatally shot Mohr, perhaps to protect himself. It's the type of case that jurors could have reasonably found Hildreth guilty or that he did nothing wrong.

WHITING, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO