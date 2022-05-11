Frost Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels may also reach minor thresholds with the evening high tide cycles into Thursday night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 16/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 2 MINOR 17/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE 17/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE 18/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 18/11 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 16/10 PM 7.7/ 8.2 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 17/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/11 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.8/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 MINOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0.1/ 0.6 3 NONE 16/09 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.0/ 0.5 3 MINOR 17/09 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 3 NONE 17/10 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.6/ 1.1 -0.5/ 0.0 2-3 NONE 18/10 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.8/-0.2 -0.5/ 0.0 2 NONE 18/10 PM 5.6/ 6.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 1.2/ 1.7 3 NONE 16/09 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 1.2/ 1.7 3-4 MINOR 17/09 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 3 NONE 17/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.9/ 1.4 3 MINOR 18/10 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.2/ 0.3 0.8/ 1.3 2-3 NONE 18/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.0/ 1.5 1.0/ 1.5 2 MINOR HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 0-1 NONE 16/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 1 NONE 17/10 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.3/ 1.8 1.9/ 2.3 1 MINOR 18/11 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.8 1.8/ 2.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.9/ 2.3 0 MINOR

QUEENS, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO