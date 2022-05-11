ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

Frost Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog has lifted across much of the area, however there are still a few spots along the immediate coastline with locally dense fog. This should burn off soon, but motorists in these areas should exercise caution.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHERN TUCKER AND PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 845 AM EDT At 811 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Newton to near Parsons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, especially as the storms cross the higher terrain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Uniontown, Latrobe, Connellsville, Kingwood, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Youngwood, and Derry. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 13 and 31. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL LYCOMING AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTIES THROUGH 1115 AM EDT At 1038 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Canton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Blossburg, Covington, Arnot, Ogdensburg, Buttonwood and Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Bronx, Southern Westchester, Northern Nassau and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.4/ 8.9 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.6/10.1 1.8/ 2.2 0.4/ 0.9 1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.1/ 0.6 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 7.7/ 8.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/12 AM 8.8/ 9.3 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 17/01 PM 7.3/ 7.8 0.0/ 0.5 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 18/01 AM 8.1/ 8.6 0.8/ 1.3 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.1/ 7.6 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 19/02 AM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 16/10 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/11 AM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 18/12 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 18/12 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.7/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 19/01 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.7/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.8/10.3 2.0/ 2.5 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.0/ 0.5 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 17/12 AM 9.7/10.2 1.8/ 2.2 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 17/01 PM 8.1/ 8.6 0.2/ 0.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.0/ 0.5 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 19/02 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND NORTH CENTRAL FULTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 AM EDT At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Breezewood, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Union, Waterfall, Rockhill Furnace, Wells Tannery, Dudley, Saxton, Broad Top City, Three Springs, Mapleton, Orbisonia, Saltillo, Kistler, Defiance, Shirleysburg, Cassville, Coalmont and Shade Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EDT this evening through this evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 6.0/ 6.5 0.5/ 1.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 16/09 PM 7.0/ 7.5 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 1 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.4/ 5.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 17/10 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/11 AM 5.1/ 5.6 -0.5/ 0.0 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/11 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.6/ 6.1 0.5/ 1.0 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE 16/09 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE 17/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 17/10 PM 6.2/ 6.8 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 18/11 AM 5.0/ 5.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 18/11 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.4/ 1.9 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 16/09 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.2/ 1.7 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 17/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 17/10 PM 6.2/ 6.8 0.9/ 1.4 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/10 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.7/-0.2 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/11 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.7 0-1 NONE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 16/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 2 MINOR 17/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE 17/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE 18/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 18/11 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 16/10 PM 7.7/ 8.2 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 17/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/11 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.8/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 MINOR
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ontario by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ontario A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ontario County through 1100 AM EDT At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Honeoye, or 13 miles southwest of Canandaigua, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Canandaigua, Victor, Bristol, Clifton Springs, Phelps, Bloomfield, Honeoye, Farmington, East Bloomfield, Manchester, Canadice, Shortsville, Holcomb, Cheshire, Cottage City, Willow Creek Estates, Bristol Mountain and Hunt Hollow. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 44 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHERN TUCKER AND PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 845 AM EDT At 811 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Newton to near Parsons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, especially as the storms cross the higher terrain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Uniontown, Latrobe, Connellsville, Kingwood, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Youngwood, and Derry. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 13 and 31. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Adams County in south central Pennsylvania South central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania West central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Holly Springs to Pine Grove Furnace, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Aspers, Pine Grove Furnace, Biglerville, York Springs, Heidlersburg, Bendersville, Franklintown, Wellsville and Idaville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis and southwestern Harrison Counties through 715 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar Creek State Park, or over Glenville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Sand Fork, Camden, Baldwin, Stouts Mills, Sand Run, Troy, Alum Bridge, Linn, Stumptown, Cedarville, Horner and Normantown. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 83 and 110. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GILMER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Harrison, Lewis, Northwest Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Randolph, Taylor, Lewis, eastern Braxton, Upshur, northern Webster, Barbour and Harrison Counties through 800 AM EDT At 712 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Nutter Fort to 9 miles west of Holly River State Park. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Lumberport, Anmoore, Mill Creek, Jackson Mill, Dailey, Holly River State Park, Stonewall Jackson and Rock Cave. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 85 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 68 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Ritchie, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ritchie, Doddridge, southeastern Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 700 AM EDT At 624 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pennsboro, or 7 miles east of Harrisville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Pennsboro, West Union, Ellenboro, Pullman, Greenwood, Blandville, Wolf Summit, New Milton, Wallace, Smithburg, Center Point, Sedalia, Berea and Canton. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 38 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bronx, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Bronx, Southern Westchester, Northern Nassau and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.4/ 8.9 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.6/10.1 1.8/ 2.2 0.4/ 0.9 1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.1/ 0.6 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 7.7/ 8.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/12 AM 8.8/ 9.3 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 17/01 PM 7.3/ 7.8 0.0/ 0.5 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 18/01 AM 8.1/ 8.6 0.8/ 1.3 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.1/ 7.6 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 19/02 AM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 16/10 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/11 AM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 18/12 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 18/12 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.7/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 19/01 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.7/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.8/10.3 2.0/ 2.5 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.0/ 0.5 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 17/12 AM 9.7/10.2 1.8/ 2.2 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 17/01 PM 8.1/ 8.6 0.2/ 0.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.0/ 0.5 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 19/02 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET AND WESTERN CAMBRIA COUNTIES THROUGH 930 AM EDT At 906 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Homer City to near Westmont. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Johnstown, Westmont, Windber, Ebensburg, Belmont, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Northern Cambria, Geistown, Southmont, Vinco, Dale, East Conemaugh, Salix-Beauty Line Park, Davidsville, Beaverdale-Lloydell, Paint, Jerome, South Fork and Carrolltown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels may also reach minor thresholds with the evening high tide cycles into Thursday night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 16/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 2 MINOR 17/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE 17/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE 18/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 18/11 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 16/10 PM 7.7/ 8.2 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 17/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/11 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.8/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 MINOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0.1/ 0.6 3 NONE 16/09 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.0/ 0.5 3 MINOR 17/09 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 3 NONE 17/10 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.6/ 1.1 -0.5/ 0.0 2-3 NONE 18/10 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.8/-0.2 -0.5/ 0.0 2 NONE 18/10 PM 5.6/ 6.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 1.2/ 1.7 3 NONE 16/09 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 1.2/ 1.7 3-4 MINOR 17/09 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 3 NONE 17/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.9/ 1.4 3 MINOR 18/10 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.2/ 0.3 0.8/ 1.3 2-3 NONE 18/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.0/ 1.5 1.0/ 1.5 2 MINOR HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 0-1 NONE 16/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 1 NONE 17/10 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.3/ 1.8 1.9/ 2.3 1 MINOR 18/11 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.8 1.8/ 2.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.9/ 2.3 0 MINOR
QUEENS, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVER NORTHEAST FL Locally dense fog is likely near Keystone Heights, Bunnell, Melrose, and Orange Heights, with patchy fog elsewhere. Visibilities in the area may be reduced to half a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 930 AM.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania East central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 906 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Black Lick, or 8 miles northwest of Westmont, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Vintondale, and Armagh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Schenectady County in east central New York Northeastern Albany County in east central New York South central Saratoga County in east central New York West central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clifton Park to Schenectady to Altamont, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford and Altamont. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

