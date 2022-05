BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 announced Saturday the group has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic. The new contract includes a 7% pay raise in the first year, and a 4.5% pay raise each of the next three years, with a total of 20.5% pay raise over the length of the contract, according to a USW Facebook post. No healthcare charges or Performance Pay are also part of the deal as well as MLK Day as a paid holiday.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO