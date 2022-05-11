ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China committed to friendship and working with Philippines under Marcos - embassy

By Reuters
 5 days ago
MANILA, May 11 (Reuters) - China will continue to work together with the Philippines under its incoming president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who won this week's election by a landslide, its embassy in Manila said on Wednesday.

China will remain committed to a friendship with its neighbour, and focus on post-COVID growth, expand win-win cooperation, and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples, said the statement, quoting China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

(The story refiles to correct day from Tuesday to Wednesday.)

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty and Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

