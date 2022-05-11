ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snell strikes out seven in rehab start with El Paso Chihuahuas

By Sam Guzman
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Diego Padres ace starting pitcher Blake Snell made his third minor league rehab start with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night.

The 2018 Cy Young Award winner pitched five innings, struck out seven, allowed three hits and one earned run against the Sacramento Rivercats.

Snell threw 59 pitches in his five inning outing and 41 of them were called strikes. He faced 18 batters in the game and along with his seven strikeouts he managed to force three batters into ground outs and four batters into flyouts.

6,039 people went to Southwest University Park and got the chance to see the Padres’ ace pitcher. It might be the last time fans may have had the chance to see the left handed hurler.

Per MLB.com, Snell could be brought back to the big league club from the Injured List to start as early as Sunday when the Padres are in Atlanta. It is also possible the Padres wait until next week’s series in Philadelphia to add him back into the rotation.

The Chihuahuas went onto to have a stellar night at the plate, hitting a season-high five home runs in their 11-7 win over the Sacramento River Cats.

Last night’s win marked the clubs 10th victory in the last 14 games.

The Chihuahuas are back in action on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Sean Hjelle (2-1, 4.37) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (1-1, 5.63).

