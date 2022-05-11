Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl returns downtown Friday

Last year, after the coronavirus vaccine became available and people were getting out again, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau created The District Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl.

The idea was to have a downtown event that would bring out people who love alcoholic beverages — and those who don’t — to support downtown restaurants and bars.

Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said that event was so successful that the CVB is doing it again this spring.

Nine restaurants and bars are participating in the event that starts Friday and runs through May 27.

The list includes The Pub On Second, Lure Seafood and Grille, Brashers Lil’ Nashville, The Crème, Don Mario, The Brew Bridge, SIP, GhostLight Lounge and Burger Theory.

Five of the places — restaurants — are kid-friendly.

Kirk said the crawl begins with the Bar-B-Q Block Party on Friday, continues through the opening of Friday After 5 on May 20 and ends at the beginning of Memorial Day weekend.

The participating bars and restaurants will be offering mocktails and cocktails at prices ranging from $2.50 to $10.

Drinks include Ginger Orange Summertime Cooler, Sweet Ohio Sunrise, The Dirty Pineapple, The Pub’s Roller Skater, Watermelon Moscow Mule, Liquid Cotton Candy and Rattlesnake Cold Brew.

The CVB helps promote both the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and the West Kentucky Brewery Hop.

Kirk said the Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl is designed to support bars and restaurants with nonalcoholic beverages as well as alcoholic beverages.

Regan Neal, SIP Owensboro’s general manager, said, “We have always enjoyed being a part of what Visit Owensboro brings to the community. Through this, we are able to cater to those who want a drink and also those just wanting something refreshing to sip on while enjoying downtown.”

Kirk said the event is spread out over two weeks so people can space out their drinks.

A map, list of participants and their drinks and prices is available at VisitOwensboro.com and on the Visit Owensboro Facebook page.

