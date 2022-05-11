Vargas, Bacon advance to 2nd-district general election

Wanda A. Jahnke, 99 years of age, of DeWitt, NE passed away peaceably surrounded by her family in Tempe, Arizona on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1922 near Hollenburg, KS to Henry and Alvina (Luehring) Schierkolk. She was a 1937 graduate of DeWitt High School and attended the former National Business Institute in Lincoln. Wanda and Howard Jahnke were married on October 2, 1945 in DeWitt. She had been employed at Petersen Manufacturing, Bank of Swanton, Phillips Petroleum CO, and worked for Farmers Union Co-op from 1970 until retiring in 1988. Wanda was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt since 1937, the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, Saline County Area Transit Board, and was a Lifetime member of the National Ex-POW of War and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary organizations. She and Howard enjoyed dancing to polka music almost every weekend in their younger days. She loved playing cards, sewing, quilting, camping, and traveling across the United States. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO