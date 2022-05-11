ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Vargas, Bacon advance to 2nd-district general election

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- The candidates are set for the November race for Nebraska's second-district seat in the U.S. House...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

News Channel Nebraska

Stothert looking at 'multiple' changes to Omaha's 'constitution'

During her April 1st State of the City Address, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced plans to expand the City Council from seven seats to 12, with term limits for good measure. A moment later she told her stunned audience—which included the council sitting in front row seats— ”April Fool.”
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp retires from Nebraska U.S. Attorney's office

OMAHA, Neb. -- After working 40 years as a prosecutor in Nebraska, U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced Friday that he intends to retire at the end of May. Sharp, a native Nebraskan, attended the University of Nebraska College of Law graduating with distinction in 1982. That same year he began his career as a prosecutor serving as a Deputy Lancaster County Attorney in Lincoln. He spent six years in the office handling a variety of criminal cases ranging from white collar crimes to homicide. During his tenure he worked with the newly created Technical Investigations Unit of the Lincoln Police Department on white collar criminal investigations.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha-area students recognized in Congressional Art Competition

OMAHA, Neb. – Students from within Nebraska's second congressional district were honored by Rep. Don Bacon this weekend. Bacon hosted the 2022 Congressional Art Competition at the KANECKO Art Gallery in Omaha. The event was held in person this year after having previously been virtual due to the pandemic.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Maryland Sen. Van Hollen hospitalized after stroke but says no long-term damage

Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Sunday that he suffered a "minor stroke" over the weekend and is hospitalized. The Maryland Democrat said in a statement that his doctors have told him "there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident" but that he will remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days. He said in the statement that he plans to return to work later this week.
MARYLAND STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk protestors share concerns about potential falling of Roe v. Wade

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A protest expressed pro-choice opinions in Norfolk on Sunday. "Pro-life is what they call themselves, but I don't think they realize just how not pro-life being pro-life is," said Kara Naumann, co-organizer of a protest for abortion rights. The gathering started from an event post on Facebook:...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln's Haymarket Farmers Market off and running

LINCOLN, Neb. -- If It’s spring, it’s farmers market season, and Lincoln’s longstanding Haymarket Farmers Market is under way with jam packed stalls and throngs of people. Lines at the food booths were particularly long Saturday morning, as attendees searched for a cool drink and a food...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

84-year-old receives diploma 63 years later

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Carol Livingston the graduation this year was long-awaited. Livingston graduated from Alliance, Nebraska. She went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1955 to get her Bachelor’s in Business. Livingston says she’s a Nebraska kid and there was no other thought than to go to NU.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Regional tractor association chapter donates $2,000 to Northeast Community College agriculture club

NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the regional chapter of the Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association have presented a $2,000 check to a Northeast Community College agriculture club. The donation to the Diversified Ag Club comes from proceeds generated during the association’s winter national show held earlier this year at the College’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Otterdahl, Rogers Win B1G Titles

MINNEAPOLIS - Maxwell Otterdahl was crowned the Big Ten shot put champion, and Jenna Rogers made it a sweep of the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump titles as the Huskers competed on day two of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships on Saturday at Minnesota. Otterdahl won the men's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Head South for Stillwater Regional

The Nebraska softball team (40-14) has been selected for the Stillwater NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and will play North Texas (35-14) on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. (CT). Oklahoma State (41-12) is the tournament's No. 1 overall seed and will play Fordham (30-20). Friday will be the third...
STILLWATER, OK
News Channel Nebraska

More witnesses called as Gleaton trial expected to continue into next week

MADISON - The murder trial of DeShawn Gleaton Jr. entered its fifth day in Madison District Court. Friday began with Attorney Joe Smith calling more witnesses to the stand including several employees of the Norfolk Police Division and friends of Gleaton. A number of exhibits were also shown including a...
MADISON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jefferson Community Health and Life permanently closing Plymouth Clinic

FAIRBURY -- Jefferson Community Health & Life Plymouth Clinic will be permanently closed in July. The clinic has been closed since November 2020 because of COVID and will not reopen. JCH&L announced the new clinic at an announcement celebration and press conference held in July 2017 about the Plymouth Plaza....
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wanda A. Jahnke

Wanda A. Jahnke, 99 years of age, of DeWitt, NE passed away peaceably surrounded by her family in Tempe, Arizona on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1922 near Hollenburg, KS to Henry and Alvina (Luehring) Schierkolk. She was a 1937 graduate of DeWitt High School and attended the former National Business Institute in Lincoln. Wanda and Howard Jahnke were married on October 2, 1945 in DeWitt. She had been employed at Petersen Manufacturing, Bank of Swanton, Phillips Petroleum CO, and worked for Farmers Union Co-op from 1970 until retiring in 1988. Wanda was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt since 1937, the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, Saline County Area Transit Board, and was a Lifetime member of the National Ex-POW of War and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary organizations. She and Howard enjoyed dancing to polka music almost every weekend in their younger days. She loved playing cards, sewing, quilting, camping, and traveling across the United States. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
TEMPE, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Fall in Ninth of Sunday's Marathon

Nebraska suffered a 5-4 loss in the bottom of the ninth at Illinois in the series finale on Sunday, which featured two weather delays that combined for four hours and 53 minutes. The first delay lasted 95 minutes in the bottom of the third, before a lengthy delay of three...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Class of 2022 completes requirements at Beatrice High School

BEATRICE – The Class of 2022 has graduated from Beatrice High School. Commencement was held Sunday at the O-Zone gymnasium, honoring a class that Principal Jason Sutter says carries many accomplishments. "Nine co-valedictorians...36 honor grads....they earned over a thousand hours of college credit...earned many scholarships, been above state and...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Elm Creek breaks ground on new elementary school building

ELM CREEK, NE — Construction is officially underway on the new elementary school building in Elm Creek. The school district hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly 12 million-dollar project this morning. Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder says he grateful to the community for passing the 20-year bond to pay...
ELM CREEK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Custer County

BROKEN BOW, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department, is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred overnight. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow. The...
BROKEN BOW, NE

