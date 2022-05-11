ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Nine COVID-19 deaths in region last week

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the seven counties covered by the Green River District Health Department is still low.

But the virus is still around, and it's still killing people.

The department reported Tuesday that nine people died of coronavirus in the past week.

There were three each in Daviess, Henderson and McLean counties.

The department reported 95 new COVID-19 infections — 44 in Daviess, two in Hancock, 33 in Henderson, four in McLean, five in Ohio, one in Union and six in Webster County.

The average number of new cases in the district for week was 14 a day.

