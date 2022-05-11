ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount

By Christoph Steitz
Reuters
 5 days ago
Power-generating Siemens 2.37 megawatt (MW) wind turbines are seen at the Ocotillo Wind Energy Facility California, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) warned on Wednesday sales and margins this year would be at the low end of its forecast range due to worsening problems at wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), which has been hit hard by supply chain disruptions.

Shares in the company, which was spun off from Siemens (SIEGn.DE) in 2020, fell as much as 6.1% to their lowest level since they were separately listed, highlighting the need for a quick structural fix of Spanish-listed Siemens Gamesa.

Results at Siemens Gamesa, which in January issued its third profit warning in nine months, mask a solid performance at Siemens Energy's business focused on coal- and gas-fired power stations and turbines.

"Disappointing again is the performance of Siemens Gamesa which is weighing heavily on Siemens Energy," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch said, adding the situation had "aggravated further since the last profit warning".

Bruch said the company continued to evaluate possible strategic steps with regard to Siemens Gamesa, in which Siemens Energy owns 67%, but Bruch ruled out a divestment at the moment, adding he remained convinced of wind energy as a business.

Sources told Reuters in January that Siemens Energy had stepped up efforts to take full control of Siemens Gamesa, shares of which fell 1.3%.

Siemens Energy now expects 2022 sales at the low end of its forecast range, which spanned a decline of 2% to an increase of 3%.

The group's margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) before special items is also expected to come in at the low end of the 2%-4% forecast range, it said.

Siemens Energy, which released preliminary second-quarter results last month, said it swung to a 252 million euro ($265 million) net loss in the period due to the problems at Siemens Gamesa, compared with a 31 million profit last year.

($1 = 0.9493 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 76

General Zod
5d ago

here's a little fact about those windmills the press conveniently avoids talking about... each turbine uses 80 gallons of oil a year to keep the parts lubricated and each turbine has a life cycle of roughly 20 years (sometimes 25) so about 1600-2000 gallons of oil per turbine over it's life. if you think this "green energy" is going to end our dependence on oil... think again.

Reply(9)
33
Matthew Epp
5d ago

so bottom line.Wind power - losing moneycoal and gas power - making money😲 I'm shocked, pardon the pun

Reply(5)
42
Sandra Scarbrough
4d ago

Theres another of Biden's energy schemes unreliable! Electric grids can't produce enough power, solar panels are flawed, now wind turbines can't get finished, every day makes good old dependable oil and gas look even better! Biden can take his Greenie's energy and stick it where the Sun don't shine!

Reply
8
Reuters

Reuters

