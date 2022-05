CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A picture perfect Sunday of weather is topped off with a total lunar eclipse. What more could you ask for? It helps tremendously that Wyoming will have minimal cloud coverage tonight during the lunar eclipse. A fifty percent eclipse will be from 8:59pm to 11:23pm with the peak being at 10:11pm to sight the most red version of the moon Sunday evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s in the Cheyenne region and 40s throughout most of Wyoming.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO