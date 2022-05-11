ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – May 11

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47K2HU_0fZuxV7500

The front pages on Wednesday are led by the Prince of Wales standing in for the Queen at a historic State Opening of Parliament and the Government pledging to introduce new measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Sun and Metro splash with Charles stepping in for his mother at the State Opening of Parliament.

The Guardian, The Independent and the i similarly carry the image on their front pages of the royal assuming the Queen’s duties but lead with Conservative MPs, opposition leaders and independent experts calling for further action on cost-of-living.

The Daily Express also covers the crisis, focusing on Mr Johnson’s pledge to help “hard-working people” with “fiscal firepower”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror covers the first day of the libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

The Times, meanwhile, reports that neighbours will be allowed to hold referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street under new laws outlined in the Queen’s Speech.

The Financial Times writes that Elon Musk will reverse the Twitter ban imposed on former US president Donald Trump as part of his plan to make permanent account suspensions a “rare thing”.

And the Daily Star claims Brazilian defender Marcelo has had his contract terminated by the Ligue 1 club Lyon for farting in the dressing room and laughing about it.

