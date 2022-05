SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service in Spokane has released the official report on two tornadoes that touched down in the Spokane area last Friday. The NWS has rated both tornadoes at the lowest level of EF-0. The tornado in Airway Heights had winds of 70 miles per hour and was on the ground for three minutes and nearly one mile.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO