To the surprise of many, the Dallas Mavericks have taken the Phoenix Suns to a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. Sunday is the big day, with a spot in the conference finals on the line. The Suns were absolutely blown out of the water in Game 6 on Thursday in Dallas, putting together one of their worst offensive performances of the season in a crushing 113-86 loss.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO