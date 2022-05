JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is the latest lottery winner from our area after he got all five of the white ball numbers in the Mega Millions drawing. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Stephen Shields, 60, won an automatic $1 million for matching the five numbers. Had Shields matched the Mega Ball, he would have won an estimated $22 million with a cash option of $12.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO