Roblox Reports Disappointing Q1 2022 Results, RBLX Stock Tanks 10%

 5 days ago
The pandemic-driven demand for Roblox has cooled down which has resulted in some pressure on its revenue stream. Roblox says its will explore opportunities in the “metaverse” theme. On Tuesday, May 10, Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), the popular video gaming company for kids announced its first-quarter (Q1)...

Coinspeaker

SoFi Accidentally Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Report, Sees Stock Slide

Following an accidental and premature release of its Q1 2022 results, SoFi shares declined sharply due to an underwhelming Q2 forecast. SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw its stock plunge dramatically on Tuesday after accidentally releasing its Q1 2022 financial report prematurely. Shares of the American online financial services company dropped more than 18% and were subsequently halted for approximately three hours. Eventually, the price drop improved marginally to 12%, after trading resumed after 2 pm Eastern Time. According to SoFi, the accidental release was due to human error.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

Tech Stocks in Their Lows, Losing Over $1T Since Federal Reserve Raised Interest Rates

Speaking at a news conference, Powell noted that the Federal Reserve understands the “hardship” inflation is causing and how it is affecting tech and other stocks. Stocks at large, especially tech stocks, have significantly declined in the last few days after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point in order to tackle inflation. As a result of the recent happenings, top tech companies have lost more than 1 trillion in value within three trading sessions. With the losses recorded in different sectors, investors are more interested in putting their money where it is safe.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Price Declines Over 20% to Record Low with Q1 2022 Report Incoming

Coinbase experienced a substantial fall in stock price amid several macroeconomic factors that also affected US equities and crypto. Amid the declining state of US equities, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock price plunged more than 20% on Monday to a record low. As of press time, the American crypto exchange’s shares were changing hands at around $83.51, after recovering from an $81.84 low.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Jumps 25% after CEO of FTX Buys 7.6% Stake

FTX CEO said that shares of Robinhood present an attractive investment opportunity. However, HOOD stock has been on a major decline over the last few months. On Thursday, May 12, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, announced buying a 7.6% stake in one of the zero-commission trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD). The FTX CEO disclosed his stake purchase in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

GameStop & AMC Stocks Register Gains on Thursday

Meme stocks GameStop and AMC closed higher on Thursday after initially spiking higher during the intraday trading session. Shares of video game-merchandising giant GameStop (NYSE: GME) and movie theater chain AMC (NYSE: AMC) both climbed considerably on Thursday. GameStop jumped more than 30% at one point, after it halted for volatility on several occasions, before ending the session with a 10% gain. Meanwhile, AMC (originally American Multi-Cinema) initially surged more than 20% before finishing with a comparatively modest 8% gain.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Galaxy Digital Announces Stock Buyback Program amid Shares Declines

Galaxy Digital wants to purchase 10.6 million of the company’s ordinary shares under the stock buyback initiative. Shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE: GLXY) are extremely down, and the company’s Board has announced a stock buyback program. The crypto merchants bank said the share repurchase would begin amid the declines. The losses came in harder earlier in the week after the company revealed a sizable loss in its Q1 2022 financial report. However, the company said the Q1 losses were fueled by general market volatility. During the crypto market rally in November, Galaxy Digital’s shares were selling at $34. However, the share price had drastically reduced from its ATH to trade at $8.31. Also, the company has plunged nearly 22% in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Announces Q1 2022 Earnings, Revenue Down 27% YoY

Despite its Q1 2022 downturns, Coinbase is optimistic that the market conditions are temporary and the company is focusing on the long-term. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) saw its revenue drop 27% from a year ago to $1.17 billion, according to the Q1 2022 earnings report the company published on the 10th of May. The first-quarter earnings also missed analysts’ estimates, resulting in a 19% fall in Coinbase’s stock during after-hours trading. However, the stock has rebounded a little to be at a loss of 15.67%. Analysts had predicted that Coinbase would report revenue of $1.48 billion in Q1 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

Global Stocks Open Lower to Begin Week Following Last Week’s US Rout

Despite some positive development from China’s April trade data, global stocks still remain lower as investors remain tentative. The new week is seeing a general decline in global stocks as inflationary pressure continues to creep in. For instance, in Europe, stocks are expected to open lower on Monday, extending last week’s negative trend. Furthermore, shares also declined on Monday in the Asia-Pacific region even though China’s April trade data exceeded expectations. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong remain closed for the holidays.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Chainalysis Secures $170M in Series F Funding Round, Pushes Company’s Valuation to $8.6B Valuation

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is the lead investor in the latest Chainalysis funding. Software company Chainalysis has generated $170 million in a Series F funding round. Following the latest funding, Chainalysis is now valued at $8.6 billion. Notably, the valuation is X2 of what the company was worth when it held its Series E round in June 2021. Chainalysis raised $100 million last June, pushing its valuation to $4.2 billion. The Series E financing was led by Coatue, with support from both new and previous investors. The previous investors included Benchmark, Durable Capital Partners, 9Yards Capital, Dragoneer, Addition, and Accel. In addition, Chainalysis has expanded its operations by opening offices in Singapore and Tokyo. The company is popular for offering its services to law enforcement agencies in nabbing illicit crypto activities. Over time, Chainalysis has grown to serve government agencies, cybersecurity firms, financial institutions, and crypto exchanges in more than 70 countries.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

BYND Stock Slumps 24% as Beyond Meat Q1 2022 Revenue Misses Estimates

Ahead of the earnings report, the shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) closed Wednesday’s trading session down 13.83%. The American company that produces plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has published its financial performance report for the first quarter that ended April 2. Per the report, the El Segundo, California-based company said its Net revenues came in at $109.5 million, an increase of 1.2% year-over-year. However, this revenue figure fell short of analysts’ projects of $112.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

PTON Stock Slumps 26% as Peloton Reports Huge Loss in Fiscal Q3 2022

According to Peloton, the fiscal Q3 losses were fueled by a sharp reduction in consumer demand. Shares of exercise equipment manufacturer Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) declined 26% after comedy announced a huge loss in its fiscal Q3. The quarterly loss the connected fitness equipment maker reported was wider than expectations, leading to its shares fall. In the three months ended on the 31st of March, Peloton recorded a $2.27 loss per share. Meanwhile, analysts had predicted 83 cents loss per share. This equals widened losses of $757.1 million from a net loss of $8.6 million in the previous year. Also, the equipment company said revenue for fiscal Q3 was $964.3 million, lower than the expected $972.9 million. The revenue Peloton reported for fiscal Q3 was significantly lower than the $1.26 billion generated a year before. Also, last quarter was the first time Peloton would be seeing a year-over-year decline in sales since its IPO in 2019.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Novavax Reports Its First Profitable Quarter While Rolling Out Its Covid Vaccine Globally

Novavax has some key meetings ahead with the US Food and Drug Administration next month for the approval of its two-dose vaccine in the US. On Monday, May 9, Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) reported the earnings for its first quarter Q1 2022, marking it the first profitable quarter amid the plans to roll out its coronavirus vaccine worldide. This happens as the company rolls out the Covid-19 vaccine all across the world. But despite a profitable quarter, the company still missed its earnings and revenue estimates. For Q1 2022, Novavax reported a net income of $203 million during the first quarter. This was a significant improvement considering the $222 million loss in the same quarter last year. Novavax has reiterated its 2022 revenue prediction to be somewhere at $4 billion to $5 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Coinspeaker

Grayscale Investments Had ‘Productive’ Meeting with SEC over Conversion of GBTC to Spot Bitcoin ETF

Grayscale Investments stated in its SEC meeting report that GBTC has expanded to accommodate more than 865,000 investors. Grayscale Investments recently had a private meeting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convince the regulator to approve the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). In October 2021, Grayscale Investments submitted an application to the SEC for the conversion of its Bitcoin Trust into a spot ETF. Since then, the regulator has not concluded a decision. However, there are currently plans for a final verdict on the 6th of July. The GBTC becoming a traded ETF on the NYSE would result in more access to BTC and enhance security.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Unprecedented Sell-off Pulls Bitcoin Under $40,000, 40% of BTC Investors in Loss

If the sell-off in the US equity market doesn’t cool down anytime soon, we can expect further corrections in Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A brutal market sell-off continued across Wall Street and crypto markets on Monday, May 8. The world’s largest cryptocurrency tanked by more than 10% taking a dive under $30,000 for the first time since July 2021. Although Bitcoin has recovered partially from the bottom, it is still 5.5% negative at $31,750 levels, investors are experiencing losses. Apart from this, the altcoin market has seen an even more intense sell-off. All the drama surrounding Terra’s UST de-peg has put pressure on the price of LUNA. On the other hand, top altcoins like Ether (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) have corrected 8-10%.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Company Losses $9B in Valuation as Concerns Emerge with Purchase Deal

Twitter’s declines show that investors are worried about the deal with Musk despite the fact that the Board has approved the sale. Twitter has been plunging, resulting in a $9 billion difference between its current valuation and the amount Elon Musk is willing to pay for the purchase. The social networking company has lost almost 13% since it reached its year-high in April. Twitter has not added any profits over the past month but rather lost more than 10% in the last five days.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Assures Safety of Funds Despite Perceived Bankruptcy Fears

Following a social media firestorm about customers’ funds due to impending bankruptcy, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has cleared the air. Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong has moved to assuage investors that their funds are safe amid bankruptcy protection fears. Armstrong’s gesture comes after its recent Q1 2022 report. In the quarterly report, Coinbase reported its first loss of $430 million, sparking suggestions that user funds were at risk in the case of bankruptcy. This suggestion set off alarm bells and gained traction on social media, prompting Armstrong to step in and quell the assumptions.
RETAIL
