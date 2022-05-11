Roblox Reports Disappointing Q1 2022 Results, RBLX Stock Tanks 10%

Novavax has some key meetings ahead with the US Food and Drug Administration next month for the approval of its two-dose vaccine in the US. On Monday, May 9, Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) reported the earnings for its first quarter Q1 2022, marking it the first profitable quarter amid the plans to roll out its coronavirus vaccine worldide. This happens as the company rolls out the Covid-19 vaccine all across the world. But despite a profitable quarter, the company still missed its earnings and revenue estimates. For Q1 2022, Novavax reported a net income of $203 million during the first quarter. This was a significant improvement considering the $222 million loss in the same quarter last year. Novavax has reiterated its 2022 revenue prediction to be somewhere at $4 billion to $5 billion.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO