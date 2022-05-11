HS scoreboard (5/10/22)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland men’s golf is on its way to the NJCAA DII National Tournament for the fifth year in a row, with this year’s edition being held in Joplin, Mo. Play starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday. But unlike the last four trips, the Cobras are there to defend their title. They […]

JOPLIN, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO