HS scoreboard (5/10/22)

DANVILLE (WCIA) — In a best of three series, Danville Area Community College softball beat St. Louis Community College in a doubleheader 5-4 and 5-1 to send the Jaguars on to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. It’s the second time in program history they have qualified. “We’ve been around winning cultures and that’s what […]
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland men’s golf is on its way to the NJCAA DII National Tournament for the fifth year in a row, with this year’s edition being held in Joplin, Mo. Play starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday. But unlike the last four trips, the Cobras are there to defend their title. They […]
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Through Illinois basketball Spring workouts, the herd has slowly shrunk with more players going pro or entering the transfer portal. Five scholarship players are left for Brad Underwood’s squad until transfers in and incoming freshmen can get to campus. Junior Brandon Lieb is one of those still with the team, even after […]
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois outfielder Cam McDonald entered the 2022 season with just a .255 career batting average, but momentum was swinging his way at the end of 2021 with an 11-game on-base streak. Fast forward to Saturday, and McDonald is the new program record holder for longest on-base streak, having reached in every game […]
WCIA — Illinois was selected Sunday to play in the Columbia, Mo. Regional, hosted by No. 15 Missouri, where they will play Arizona in the first game. It is the fourth time under head coach Tyra Perry the Illini have been selected for the tournament. Illinois was not secured a spot, having lost in its […]
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Megan Cooney and Blake Hayes are the 2022 Illinois Big Ten Medal of Honor winners. The annual award is given annually to one male and female graduating athlete from each school in the conference, recognizing excellence both on and off the field throughout their college career. Cooney helped lead the Illini volleyball […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a sign that things are getting back to normal. One U of I class is starting again after the pandemic and they call it the Hall of Fame Tour. It’s because they take several students to Hall of Fame museums and historic landmarks from Illinois to Pennsylvania. The last time […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced over the weekend that it will be stepping up its seat belt enforcement ahead of Memorial Day. Decatur Police said that while Illinois has a 93.5% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted drivers and passengers still account for more than half the fatalities of vehicle crashes. […]
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois is partnering with communities in six central Illinois counties to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights. Ameren Illinois is replacing approximately 1,280 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights with LEDs. Replacement started May 2 and it is expected to be completed by […]
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Richard Irvin leads Darren Bailey by over four points in the latest poll conducted by WCIA 3 and Emerson College. But with a large number of voters still saying they are undecided, it’s still a wide open race. Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, and Dave Dahl, statehouse reporter for WTAX, […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s U of I’s graduation weekend. Champaign-Urbana businesses are getting ready for one of the busiest events of the year. One hotel employee said when there’s a university-related event, they start booking months in advance. They have to stock up on extra towels, blankets, and more. He said it’s stressful for […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a two-year hiatus, the Urbana Park District is excited to once again offer Neighborhood Nights. It is a free concert in a park every Wednesday (rain date Thursday) from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The schedule is: June 1 – Carle Park June 8 – Anita Purves Nature Center June 15 – South Ridge […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The James Millikin Homestead is hosting a special open house next Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in conjunction with History of the Heartland’s Historic Preservation Week. The open house will begin with the opportunity to take photos with several vintage Model A and Model T cars. There will also […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In November 2020, 36 veterans died in a COVID outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home. An audit by the Illinois Auditor General found serious faults in the response from the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s office. Republicans are using Governor Pritzker’s own words against him from the 2018 campaign […]
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after he was pulled from Lake Shelbyville over the weekend. Christian County 911 received a call on Friday just before 11 p.m. of a man in the lake at Bo Woods Campground in Sullivan. Deputies from the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of police officers in Springfield were recently commended by their department for their actions in making Springfield a safer place. Chief Ken Scarlette presented Officers Felchner and Montcalm with Letters of Appreciation for their respective actions. Last month, Felchner provided the Criminal Investigations Unit with valuable information about a […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — At the start of a new week, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder’s office has announced a series of construction projects and road closures that are either continuing from last week or beginning this week. Stanford Avenue between 11th Street and Fox Bridge Road remains closed for utility relocations. Churchill Road south of […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Next Saturday marks a special day for the Champaign County History Museum. On May 21, the museum will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, and they are inviting the public to join in on the celebration. Starting Wednesday, over the course of the week, there will be museum open house events from […]
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District had a busy day after being called into action on two separate fires Saturday. Officials said that they were first dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to a report of a tractor fire near 1320 East and 700 North in Coles County. Upon arrival, they found that the […]
