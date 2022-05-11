Four people shot near Downtown Canal Walk in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Four women were shot early Wednesday morning near the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 300 block of West North Street for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers located four women near the area of Senate Avenue and the canal.

When police arrived they found three women ages 18, 23, and 24 and one 17-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four are stable and were transported to area hospitals. On Wednesday morning, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said officers located another person nearby who had an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police released this image on Wednesday afternoon of the area where the shooting happened.

Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Indianapolis police have released this photo of the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis. They're asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Ronald Clayton at Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov.

Foley said officers were working overtime and were patrolling in the area when the shooting happened.

IMPD Major Kerry Buckner said a few people are being questioned.

“The canal use to be a real nice place to come with your family and walk, yeah not anymore,” Buckner said.

Buckner said a lot of people who live here are fed up with the violence and have already offered their security cam video and eyewitness accounts.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Detective Ronald Clayton at Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).