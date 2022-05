The St. Mark's Food Pantry has been operating since 1991. We provide food at no cost and without obligation to the homeless, poor, unemployed, senior citizens and children in need. The pantry is serving around 350 families per week. If you need help, the St. Mark's Food Pantry located at 7501 Adelphi Road is open every Tuesday between 10 AM and 12 PM. If you would like to help the pantry continue its fight against hunger in our community, please donate to www.gofundme.com/ stmarksfoodpantry.

UNIVERSITY PARK, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO