Liberty County, GA

GA deputies accused of profiling HBCU lacrosse team after searching bus for drugs

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Delaware State University officials are calling a traffic stop by Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies racial profiling.

On April 20, the women’s lacrosse team was heading back from a competition in Florida and their bus was crossing Interstate 95 in Liberty County when a sheriff’s detail pulled over their bus for what deputies are saying was a traffic violation.

“After that, they came on the bus and they told us they were going to be checking through our luggage,” sophomore lacrosse player Sydney Anderson told WPVI. “They didn’t ask us, they told us.”

In a YouTube video recorded by upcoming sophomore Saniya Craft, a deputy is heard telling the team that deputies were looking for drugs.

Body camera footage released by Sheriff William Bowman also shows a K-9 officer sniffing the students’ luggage.

One player’s family member met her in Florida and gave her a package which a deputy opened, body camera footage showed.

Deputies did not find anything illegal.

The team has expressed they felt they were racially profiled and DSU President Tony Allen agrees in a letter he wrote addressing the traffic stop.

“They, like me, are incensed,” he said, addressing the university community. “We have also reached out to Georgia Law Enforcement and are exploring options for recourse—legal and otherwise—available to our student-athletes, our coaches, and the University.”

The story has made waves on social media and the team has gained support from various entities.

On Tuesday, Bowman held a news conference where he addressed the situation after he was bombarded with calls and social media reaction.

He maintained that his deputies followed protocol.

“I believe that the stop was legal, but I also understand my duty to help the public understand law enforcement while seeking ways to improve services,” he said.

DSU does not plan to allow the situation to fade.

We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions,” Allen said.

Comments / 100

Cherri Ashton
5d ago

There were different races shown in one of the pictures. The officer stated the only reason he pulled over the bus was because he was in the wrong lane. However, it became a drug investigation because the officer assumed all young athletes did drugs. It took more than 30 minutes to search the bus and as I was watching the video, I wondered how many trucks went by with drugs hidden in them. A very bad call by the officer.

Reply(6)
17
Hal Kirven
5d ago

good grief! the "incident" happened April 19th, and the complaint filed May 9th... doesn't sound so much like "trauma" as it does an opportunity to smear GA law enforcement officers during the early voting period.

Reply(19)
21
Sir Lancelot
5d ago

What is going on? Why would they even feel the need to stop and check a bus full of young adults on any team from any school? It's like they get worst with decision making not better.

Reply(12)
7
ATLANTA, GA
North Carolina shootings: 7 hurt in connected incidents in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least seven people were hurt in shootings Sunday night in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, authorities said. According to WSOC-TV, Winston-Salem police said the shootings occurred at multiple locations and appeared to be connected. The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, officials said. Detectives do not believe...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
