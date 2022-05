The four-month delay was well worth the wait for Martin Bakole to earn his biggest win to date. Tony Yoka was dealt his first career defeat, as he was severely outfought by the visiting Bakole. Yoka was dropped in rounds one and five en-route to a ten-round majority decision in a fight that wasn’t even that close. One judge incredulously had the fight scored 94-94, thankfully overruled by scores of 96-92 and 95-93 for Bakole in their ESPN+ streamed heavyweight bout Saturday evening at Accor Arena in Paris.

