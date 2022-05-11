Reactions from winners of Hancock County races

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The results are also in for the races here around our area.

Board of Education, Commission, County and Circuit Clerk were the main races coming out of Hancock county.

Board of Education winners are Gerard Spencer, Ed fields, and Jim Hostman.

They will be the three new faces on Board of Ed.

Two candidates were from clay district, Horstman and Fields; Spencer was from butler.

Kaser fell behind by less then 60 votes

For the commission seat Paul Cowey will be starting his second term.

Beating Ted Arneault jr and break Lemley.

Sandy Casto who’s been doing the job of Circuit Clerk we’ll keep her position as she beat Fred Marello Jr.

Here’s what they had to say.

“I’m really excited. I’m just happy that the voters and Hancock County voted for experience, and I’m just elated, really elated.” Sandy Casto – Circuit Clerk

“I really appreciate all my friends and family and everybody. Like I said the constituents and that we’re looking forward to moving Hancock County to the next level. We have a lot of things that are happening in Hancock County. We finally have area now that we can bring expansion for both industries and businesses and that’s going to happen so we’re really looking forward to that.” Paul Cowey – Commissioner

And lastly for County Clerk Karan Valenti beat Valerie Truax for the seat.

