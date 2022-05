ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols had an absolute blast. And not at the plate this time, either. The longtime slugger made his first career pitching appearance Sunday night, closing out a 15-6 blowout for the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants that gave Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina the major league record for wins by a starting battery.

