Western Academy campus plans moving forward

The Western Academy at The Neblett is moving forward with its plans to build a new campus at 721 W. Fifth St., across Elm Street from the H. L. Neblett Center, even though the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board’s meeting on Tuesday was canceled.

Last week, the Academy went before the preservation board to try to work out differences between its plans and the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission’s downtown overlay district, which has restrictions on the type of buildings that can be constructed.

The board had been scheduled to meet again at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to see if those differences had been resolved.

That would have given the Academy time to get on the June agenda for the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment.

“Obviously, any delay in approval of this project delays their being able to start construction,” Ed Allen, the preservation board chairman, said Tuesday. “Their revised plan is now being reviewed by Mr. (Dennis) Wilson,” the downtown design administrator.

“After the board gets his comments regarding exceptions to the guidelines, if any, we will move forward ASAP.”

Melissa Evans, associate director of planning for the planning commission, said, “Their new proposal shows they will not need a variance, as they have moved the building forward (one of the differences between the plans and overlay district), but there are several other changes that need a little further review. I believe they plan to meet next week to give the downtown design administrator a little longer to review the new proposal.”

If Wilson decides that the latest plans meet the guidelines, she said, the Academy will not have to go before the board of adjustment.

That would mean that construction could start soon.

Olga McKissic, the Academy’s director, said after a story about the problems it encountered last week appeared in the Messenger-Inquirer, she got calls and texts from several people who want to help with the project.

Jagoe Homes is helping the Academy build the 1,328-square-foot facility.

One of the discrepancies before the preservation board was a guideline that called for a brick exterior.

Bill Jagoe said that would add $12,000 to the costs.

Tuesday, McKissic said, “It will be an all brick building now. Someone has committed to paying for the brick.”

She said the new plans call for more windows, like the overlay district calls for.

“It’s adding to the cost,” she said, “but our community is committed to this. We have support from the city.”

McKissic said earlier that the Academy is currently meeting in the Neblett Center.

But she said it is filled to capacity, and the Academy needs a comfortable place for the boys in grades 3 through 8 who attend the classes.

McKissic said the Academy was created in October 2019 to counter gun violence in the community.

“We wanted to do something to stop the blood flow, something that wasn’t a band-aid,” she said.

The academy is for Black boys and seeks to instill high self-esteem and help improve educational experiences.

They meet on Saturdays and have tutoring sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The proposed building would be “another positive footprint” in the community, McKissic said.

Jagoe said his company was doing the work not for profit, but because “this is a very important part of that community.”

McKissic said the building is designed like a residence to make it more comfortable for the students, who are called “scholars.”

