ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Mooresville Road improvements to move forward after another grant received

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Almost $3 million in improvements to Mooresville Road that include widening, repaving and upgrades to two intersections could get underway as early as next month after another grant for the project was announced this week.

The roadwork will improve a 6-mile stretch of Mooresville Road from its intersection with Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Peets Corner to the Huntsville city limits about a half a mile north of Interstate 565.

Mooresville Road has become a major link in Limestone County to the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and Amazon fulfillment center, which both opened last year.

“It should have been done before Mazda Toyota was built, but we didn’t have a way to get the money to even do it,” said Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black, whose District 3 includes the area of planned roadwork.

In addition to resurfacing the 6-mile portion of Mooresville Road, the project will widen the road onto its shoulders, 18 to 24 inches on each side. Turn lanes will be added to its intersection with Old U.S. 20., and a roundabout could be built at its intersection with Huntsville Brownsferry Road.

Limestone Commission Chairman Collin Daly said a traffic signal and turn lane are likely for the Huntsville Brownsferry Road intersection, "but it possibly could be a roundabout. We’re still looking through the plans on that.”

Daly said the work could begin as early as next month and he hopes it will be completed by fall.

The commission received a $1 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant in December for the Mooresville Road work and is funding $200,000 from a budget reserve. The state announced this week that the project would receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The Alabama Department of Transportation is expected to fund the remainder of the $2.8 million project.

Black said the latest grant is welcome because the road was deteriorating even before traffic increased for new industry.

“It was coming to pieces because of the growth and transportation and all that that’s been going on. And now with that steady flow of traffic coming through there, additional to what it already was, this will be great,” Black said.

The Mazda Toyota plant had 2,800 employees as of January and expected to add 1,200 this year to reach its goal of 4,000 workers.

Jim Plott, ADECA spokesman, said it is predicted that there will be 300,000 vehicles on Mooresville Road every year when MTM reaches maximum employment.

Black said adding MTM and Amazon traffic just increased congestion on the road. He said the road improvements will make it a safer and quicker trip for people traveling to and from home and work.

“You’re wanting to try to get people to and from work as fast as you can, and putting this turning lane in and doing this project, one, will help with that, and two, safety-wise will be tremendous,” Black said.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 2

Related
WAFF

1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two are injured after a wreck in Limestone County Saturday afternoon. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, a man was killed in the wreck around 2 p.m. Lanes on U.S. 72 near Blackburn Road were closed due to the crash. All lanes are back open.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Businesses could be affected by intersection changes

Residents hoping for a traffic light as the solution at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Highway 97 may have to temper their expectations. Chequita Johnson, owner of Hwy 80 Café, said the last accident she remembers seeing in the intersection occurred a month ago and added she observes people driving dangerously at that intersection nearly every day the restaurant is open when she takes food out to customers.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Traffic
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
County
Limestone County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAFF

Vehicle fire causing major delays

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - According to an alert from the City of Madison, eastbound lanes on I-565 are being impacted by a crashed vehicle. The alert says that a vehicle crash has caused the closure of all but one eastbound lane on I-565. The crash is on I-565 near Wall...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Deadly wreck on Governors Drive

One male is dead after a wreck on Governors Drive Saturday morning. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a semi-trailer truck flipped over heading west down Governors Dr, just past Monte Sano Blvd. The call came in around 8:40 a.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Saferite Announces Candidacy for Commission

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-- Ron Saferite has announced his candidacy for District 3 Commissioner of DeKalb County. Saferite has lived in DeKalb County, high atop Lookout Mountain for most of his life. He is a Fort Payne High School graduate, obtained his degree from Northeast Community College, and is a graduate...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Black
WHNT-TV

1 Person Killed in Wreck on Governors Dr

Crews were called to Governors Drive and Monte Sano Blvd. just before 8:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer flipping over. Huntsville Police said the tractor-trailer may have veered off the shoulder and jackknifed.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Urban Construction#Toyota Manufacturing#Limestone Commission
WAFF

One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a semi-truck overturned in Huntsville Saturday morning. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash occurred on Governors Drive and Monte Sano Boulevard around 8:37 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department confirms that Larry Ballenger, 74, was the victim.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One injured in tractor-trailer crash in area of Highway 31, AL-20

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured in a Thursday evening crash in Decatur. Around 9:30 p.m. on May 12, Decatur Police Department officers responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the area of US-31 and AL-20. According to a DPD official, the truck was traveling westbound...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

1 injured in crash involving pedestrian, car

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Toney. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a male pedestrian has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash occurred on Old Railroad Bed Road and Ready Section Road around 8:30 p.m.
TONEY, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
194
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy