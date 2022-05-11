Mooresville Road improvements to move forward after another grant received

Almost $3 million in improvements to Mooresville Road that include widening, repaving and upgrades to two intersections could get underway as early as next month after another grant for the project was announced this week.

The roadwork will improve a 6-mile stretch of Mooresville Road from its intersection with Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Peets Corner to the Huntsville city limits about a half a mile north of Interstate 565.

Mooresville Road has become a major link in Limestone County to the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and Amazon fulfillment center, which both opened last year.

“It should have been done before Mazda Toyota was built, but we didn’t have a way to get the money to even do it,” said Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black, whose District 3 includes the area of planned roadwork.

In addition to resurfacing the 6-mile portion of Mooresville Road, the project will widen the road onto its shoulders, 18 to 24 inches on each side. Turn lanes will be added to its intersection with Old U.S. 20., and a roundabout could be built at its intersection with Huntsville Brownsferry Road.

Limestone Commission Chairman Collin Daly said a traffic signal and turn lane are likely for the Huntsville Brownsferry Road intersection, "but it possibly could be a roundabout. We’re still looking through the plans on that.”

Daly said the work could begin as early as next month and he hopes it will be completed by fall.

The commission received a $1 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant in December for the Mooresville Road work and is funding $200,000 from a budget reserve. The state announced this week that the project would receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The Alabama Department of Transportation is expected to fund the remainder of the $2.8 million project.

Black said the latest grant is welcome because the road was deteriorating even before traffic increased for new industry.

“It was coming to pieces because of the growth and transportation and all that that’s been going on. And now with that steady flow of traffic coming through there, additional to what it already was, this will be great,” Black said.

The Mazda Toyota plant had 2,800 employees as of January and expected to add 1,200 this year to reach its goal of 4,000 workers.

Jim Plott, ADECA spokesman, said it is predicted that there will be 300,000 vehicles on Mooresville Road every year when MTM reaches maximum employment.

Black said adding MTM and Amazon traffic just increased congestion on the road. He said the road improvements will make it a safer and quicker trip for people traveling to and from home and work.

“You’re wanting to try to get people to and from work as fast as you can, and putting this turning lane in and doing this project, one, will help with that, and two, safety-wise will be tremendous,” Black said.

