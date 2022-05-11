Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman speaks on discovery of Lake Mead bodies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Famed entertainer Ann-Margret has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from UNLV. She told graduates at Saturday’s commencement ceremony inside a packed Thomas & Mack Center of her collegiate background which was one year at Northwestern. The Swedish-born singer, dancer and actress went off to join the Suttletones music act at the Dunes Lounge in Nevada in 1960. Four years later, she co-starred with Elvis Presley in the hit movie “Viva Las Vegas.” The two performed the wild “C’mon Everybody” number at UNLV’s gymnasium/dance studio set, with the “University of Nevada” sign in the background. That space is now UNLV’s Barrick Museum of Art. Ann-Margret says Las Vegas has been her home away from home since the 1970s and she loves the city.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO