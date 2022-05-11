ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman speaks on discovery of Lake Mead bodies

By Kay Dimanche
news3lv.com
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People are starting to ask questions after two sets of human remains were discovered in Lake Mead -- they think it screams mob activity. "They keep on calling me up asking, 'Oscar, who did it?' and I said how am I supposed to know who did it?...

news3lv.com

Comments / 9

news3lv.com

Mob Museum celebrates Las Vegas' birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum hosted the "Las Vegas History Day: Updated Exhibit and Outdoor Mural Honor the City's Early Years,” event Sunday. The event featured the debut of an updated exhibit and outdoor mural -- both illustrating the story of early Las Vegas and highlighting activities honoring Las Vegas History Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Prime Las Vegas Strip Property Hits the Market

The Las Vegas Strip always seems to be evolving with perpetual development. Whether it's an upscale hotel and casino development, new retail or restaurant construction or building a residential condominium complex, projects are planned for up and down The Strip. One of the most anticipated projects since 2005 has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured at a music festival in Las Vegas after false reports of a shooting Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shortly after 10 p.m. May 14, gunfire was reportedly heard near the Lovers & Friends Festival. Police said this caused a “large group” of attendees to leave the venue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
spectrumnews1.com

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
living-las-vegas.com

The Palms Re-boot — A Good Time Awaits

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Ex-pastor guilty of killing two in Vegas neighborhood feud

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old former Las Vegas pastor could face up to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty in the shotgun deaths of his neighbor and her boyfriend following a decade-long feud. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a Nevada jury found Andrew Cote guilty Thursday in the June 2020 shotgun killings of 71-year-old Mildred Olivo and 54-year-old Timothy Hanson. Cote testified Wednesday that he shot Olivo and Hanson over a backyard wall because he felt he and his 9-year-old daughter were threatened. Olivo and Hanson were unarmed, but Cote’s defense attorney compared the shooting with self-defense. Jurors were told the neighbors called the police on each other multiple times over the years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas boy holds celebration after beating cancer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Las Vegas area boy is winning the fight against cancer. Xavier was battling leukemia for the past two years. His family held a celebration with more than300 people in honor of his victory, Saturday. The event also features a congratulatory video from Lukas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada

As it stands, only one active Amtrak line runs through Nevada, connecting Sacramento to Reno, which then goes on to connect to Winnemucca, Elko and, eventually, Salt Lake City. Las Vegas has no passenger rail service. But a new group is looking to change rail in the state as a whole, and state leaders are eyeing the possibilities as well.  The post Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

Famed entertainer Ann-Margret gets honorary degree from UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Famed entertainer Ann-Margret has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from UNLV. She told graduates at Saturday’s commencement ceremony inside a packed Thomas & Mack Center of her collegiate background which was one year at Northwestern. The Swedish-born singer, dancer and actress went off to join the Suttletones music act at the Dunes Lounge in Nevada in 1960. Four years later, she co-starred with Elvis Presley in the hit movie “Viva Las Vegas.” The two performed the wild “C’mon Everybody” number at UNLV’s gymnasium/dance studio set, with the “University of Nevada” sign in the background. That space is now UNLV’s Barrick Museum of Art. Ann-Margret says Las Vegas has been her home away from home since the 1970s and she loves the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The city of Las Vegas, Nevada, requires no introduction. This one-of-a-kind city owns the throne as the world's leading tourist destination, with its five-star resorts, world-class restaurants, spectacular shopping, unequaled entertainment, and 24-hour pulse. Also, if you're ever in the desire for some coffee, whether it's for breakfast or any other time, Las Vegas has a plethora of fantastic coffee shops.
Fox5 KVVU

Remembering the PEPCON disaster 34 years later

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you lived in the Las Vegas Valley in 1988, you remember it well. The deadly PEPCON disaster rocked the valley 34 years ago. “There were seven explosions all together. The final one was a 3.5 on the Richter scale it is the largest civilian explosion in the history of the united states,” local historian Mark Hall-Patton said. “It left a crater that was 15 feet wide and 200 feet long.”
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 SPECIAL REPORT: Spotting Speeders on Las Vegas roadways

‘The war is not over’: Las Vegas-based IG model Liziane Gutierrez aids Ukrainian effort. Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez traveled from Las Vegas back to Ukraine to aid volunteer efforts, and spoke with FOX5 about the latest on the ground. Updated: 6 hours ago. A statue that was stolen from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Some Las Vegas residents living in RVs due to housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
LAS VEGAS, NV

