‘Danger to the community:’ Firearms theft leads to vicious car collision in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate-5 is back open Tuesday night after a police pursuit and arrest following the theft of a truck and trailer carrying multiple guns.

A St. Helens business showed the firearms at a gun show at the Portland Expo Center this past weekend. But with three dozen firearms in their trailer parked at a hotel, they woke up Monday morning to see people stealing their truck with the trailer in tow.

“The lady got out, and walked with her dog. Then the gentleman went over to the truck, got into the truck and ripped the ignition apart very rapidly. It was only a few seconds before the truck and trailer were in motion,” said Julie Zielke, the owner of the guns and truck.

On Tuesday, authorities caught the suspect on the run.

Portland police say they arrested one woman — later identified as 19-year-old Angelina Pintor-Schindler — after she took officers on a chase up I-5. The dashcam video shows her crashing into several cars while attempting to get to the bridge.

The collision caused an hours-long backup.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) told KOIN 6 that they’re working to recover the firearms.

“Anytime firearms are out on the streets that have gotten there by illegal means, it does provide a danger to the community,” said Jason Chudy, the Public Information Officer with ATF.

Zielke said she is worried about the community’s safety.

“We know there’s a lot of money in firearms. It’s a matter of them being on the streets and being in the wrong hands,” she said.

Police say they haven’t found the white truck originally taken with the trailer. The gold truck that the women crashed on the bridge was also stolen.

Authorities have secured the trailer, but have not said if there are any guns left inside. Federal agents say that there are two people of interest.

This case is still developing, and the investigation is ongoing.

