ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Fallen officers honored at memorial in Morgan County

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJ1bR_0fZuj0RH00

Law enforcement officers and others attending the annual Morgan County Fallen Officers Memorial ceremony fell silent Tuesday morning during the 21-gun salute and as taps played at the event's conclusion.

It was a time for remembering the nine law enforcement officers from Morgan County killed in the line of duty from 1905-1985.

It was also a time for reflecting on the words of retired Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, who said officers should have honor.

"There's two questions to think about when you're defining what is honor. Number one, what is worth dying for? Number two, what is worth living for?" said McMurray, the event's guest speaker.

He said officers serve as a thin blue line separating chaos from law and order. Fallen officers, McMurray said, are more than a name on a wall.

“They’re a special citizen that answered the call committing to duty, honor and service,” he said.

During the ceremony at Cotaco Park at the Morgan County Courthouse, the names of the nine Morgan County officers were read as a rose for each officer was placed in a vase in front of a memorial. Deputy Charles (Bill) Biles of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office was the last officer from the county killed in the line of duty, in 1985.

Sheriff Ron Puckett said the ceremony means “We haven’t forgotten; we remember.” He said it is important as a family, community, and law enforcement profession to remember loved ones who have fallen.

“There’s not a single law enforcement officer wearing a badge today that would not put their life on the line to save a community member, someone that we serve. That’s what we do,” Puckett said.

Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the ceremony means more each year because more officers are killed nationwide each year.

“It’s important for our guys to be reminded of what their job means but also for the community to come out and pause and remember these gentlemen who literally died serving their community,” Swafford said.

Swafford said officers took an oath to serve and protect.

“Taking time to remember today reminds all of us of what goes on all the other days. That job that they died for is still going on, it’s still dangerous,” Swafford said.

Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison gave opening remarks and talked about the recent movements in some parts of the nation to defund the police.

“I don’t know about you, but if someone breaks into my house and tries to hurt me, I want someone to stop the threat by whatever means necessary," Garrison said.

Police officers are not the bad guys but are our friends, neighbors and family members, he said.

“Let us continue to show appreciation for those who work to protect our homes, children, businesses and even our lives as they put their life on the line each and every day.”

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion said fallen officers have helped pave the way for those that currently serve.

“It’s something we never ever want to think about," Pinion said of deaths on the job. "As officers it could happen, but it is definitely a special meaning to them to know that if something were to happen that their lives and what they’ve done has not gone forgotten."

McMurray said there are more than 800,000 police officers in America that go to work daily not knowing if they will come home, and coping with the unknown makes police officers and their families special.

McMurray said in America “this year alone there have been 102 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty." That includes deaths from gunfire as well as from accidents and illnesses contracted on the job.

Ray Long, Morgan County Commission chairman, read a county proclamation and said he was honored to be a part of the ceremony. “It is a ceremony that I hope carries on long after none of us are here anymore to remember not just the sacrifices the officer makes but the sacrifices their families make.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Boaz man identified as victim in Governors Drive crash

Huntsville police identified a Boaz man as the victim of an 18-wheeler crash on Governor's Drive. Saturday's single vehicle accident killed 74-year-old Larry Bruce Ballenger. Huntsville police said it is believed that Ballenger lost control of the truck and veered off the shoulder before striking the rock landslide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two are injured after a wreck in Limestone County Saturday afternoon. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, a man was killed in the wreck around 2 p.m. Lanes on U.S. 72 near Blackburn Road were closed due to the crash. All lanes are back open.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
WATE

Sister pleads for safe return of missing couple in Sevier County

The search continues to find a missing couple from Alabama who were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area. Sister pleads for safe return of missing couple in …. Drums Up Guns Down holds peace rally in East Knoxville. Driver flees after crashing into pole on Chapman …. Kickstand books...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAFF

Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on murder charges as announced on Friday. Mashaud Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, were indicted for capital murder for the killing of Chester Jordan in May 2021. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Person Killed in Wreck on Governors Dr

Crews were called to Governors Drive and Monte Sano Blvd. just before 8:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer flipping over. Huntsville Police said the tractor-trailer may have veered off the shoulder and jackknifed.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission
southerntorch.com

Saferite Announces Candidacy for Commission

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-- Ron Saferite has announced his candidacy for District 3 Commissioner of DeKalb County. Saferite has lived in DeKalb County, high atop Lookout Mountain for most of his life. He is a Fort Payne High School graduate, obtained his degree from Northeast Community College, and is a graduate...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAAY-TV

Who will get the Casey White, Vicky White reward money?

That’s how much money was offered as reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and Vicky White in the days after their escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. (Read more HERE) The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 for accused murderer Casey White and $5,000 for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Sunday, May 15th

Tony McMurrey, age 55 of Piedmont – Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (two counts);. Austin Posey, age 22 of Ft Payne – Pubblic Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct;. Jason Finley, age 41 of Leeds – Failure to Appear/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Cierra Jackson, age 23...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead after semi-truck overturns in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a semi-truck overturned in Huntsville Saturday morning. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash occurred on Governors Drive and Monte Sano Boulevard around 8:37 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department confirms that Larry Ballenger, 74, was the victim.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 injured in crash involving pedestrian, car

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Toney. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a male pedestrian has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash occurred on Old Railroad Bed Road and Ready Section Road around 8:30 p.m.
TONEY, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
194
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy