Celebrate the return of "Downton Abbey" in style! Repurpose a discarded paperback book into a tea cup. Program is geared for adults. REGISTRATION REQUIRED, reserve a seat at MenomoneeFallsLibrary.org/events or call 262-532-8920. Supplies provided while they last. No cost for program; donations are appreciated. For questions please contact Mara Riebau:...

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO