Daily Log: 5/11
Births
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Kiara and Ryan Doom, Erie, girl, May 5.
Sarah and Donme Fritsch, Toledo, girl, May 7.
Jessica Klempner, Toledo, girl, May 8.
Miranda and Tyler Sibbersen, Toledo, girl, May 9.
Kaila and Elbert White IV, Toledo, girl, May 9.
Crime reports
Thefts
Nicolas Fruchey, firearm and wallet from vehicle in the 2400 block of Berdan.
Charee Johnson, money from bank account in the 4600 block of South Park.
Linda Pool, check from bank account in the 2900 block of Rockwood.
Benjamin Davis, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 4400 block of Chrysler.
Teresa Gilliland, wedding ring set from residence in the 4300 block of Walker.
