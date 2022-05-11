ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv threatens to block Russian gas supply to Europe

By Thomas Kingsley
Ukraine has threatened to block the flow of some Russian gas to Europe on Wednesday through a key transit point in the country’s eastern region.

Ukraine has remained a major route for Russian gas to Europe even after president Vladimir Putin began his invasion.

Blaming the interference of Russian occupying forces for the suspension, Ukraine's gas operator, GTSOU, said it would redirect gas from the Sokhranivka transit point, which is in an area occupied by Russian forces, to another in a Ukraine-controlled area.

The operator said it handles nearly one-third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe.

Ukraine’s suspension of Russian natural gas flows through the Sokhranivka route should not have an impact on the domestic Ukrainian market, state energy firm Naftogaz head Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters .

It comes as Ukraine has declared battlefield gains over invading Russian forces, including the recapture of four villages around the second city of Kharkiv.

The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
ohmymag.co.uk

Russia’s Kremlin is convinced that Germany is acquiring its own nuclear weapons

Currently, an essay by the Russian political scientist Timofey Bordachev is causing an uproar: the text entitled Europe and the Atomic Bomb, which appeared on the website of the Valdai Discussion Club, is about Germany's nuclear armament under the guise of Europe. Russia is convinced of Germany's nuclear armament. For...
NBC News

4-hour wait for 5 gallons of gas: Oil shortage sparks panic-buying in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — For the second time in one week, Marina had to wait more than three hours in the car with her newborn baby to buy gas. Sitting in a line that stretched as far as the eye could see down the side of a highway, Marina, who decline to giver her last name because she feared for her safety, said she was waiting to fill up another 20-liter can of fuel to add to her stockpile at home. The amount — just over 5 gallons — was the maximum allowed at the gas station.
The Independent

Russia makes new threats over use of Satan-2 hypersonic nuclear missile on Britain

Russia has made new threats to use its deadly RS-28 Sarmat – known in the west as “Satan-2” – hypersonic nuclear missile to strike Britain in just “200 seconds”.The warning from Russia’s defence committee deputy chairman, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, comes as Finland is poised to join Nato, and Sweden is set to follow suit. “If Finland wants to join this bloc, then our goal is absolutely legitimate – to question the existence of this state. This is logical,” Mr Zhuravlyov said in an interview with state TV Russia 1.“If the United States threatens our state, it’s good: here is the...
