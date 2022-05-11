Ukraine news – live: Kyiv threatens to block Russian gas supply to Europe

Ukraine has threatened to block the flow of some Russian gas to Europe on Wednesday through a key transit point in the country’s eastern region.

Ukraine has remained a major route for Russian gas to Europe even after president Vladimir Putin began his invasion.

Blaming the interference of Russian occupying forces for the suspension, Ukraine's gas operator, GTSOU, said it would redirect gas from the Sokhranivka transit point, which is in an area occupied by Russian forces, to another in a Ukraine-controlled area.

The operator said it handles nearly one-third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe.

Ukraine’s suspension of Russian natural gas flows through the Sokhranivka route should not have an impact on the domestic Ukrainian market, state energy firm Naftogaz head Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters .

It comes as Ukraine has declared battlefield gains over invading Russian forces, including the recapture of four villages around the second city of Kharkiv.