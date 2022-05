EL CAJON, Calif. — By now you've heard of the nationwide baby formula shortage affecting families and infants. Mothers in San Diego County have expressed concerns and say the situation has intensified. While experts say this is the worst baby formula shortage in decades. It's been running low all over the United States and threatening the health of infants and families who depend on it for their sustenance.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO