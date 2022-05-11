ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Celebrating National School Nurse Day

By The Hub
K12@Dallas
K12@Dallas
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nurse Emily Geeslin, or “Nurse G” as her students call her, is passionate about bringing health promotion and disease prevention to North Dallas High School. Not only has she successfully pushed vaccination events, screened students for vision and hearing problems and provided emergency care to students in need, but she has...

thehub.dallasisd.org

K12@Dallas

Elementary’s new school garden helps to bring peace to students

Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary, which recently moved to a brand-new campus, hosted its school garden inauguration on Friday, May 6th. Instructional Coach Rebecca Ajuluchukwu launched the garden project earlier this school year when students returned to campus for face-to-face learning after months of at-home classes. “During the pandemic, I had a...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Teamwork makes the dream work at Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center

On Tuesday, May 3, Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center welcomed its newest “dream court,” thanks to Nancy Lieberman Charities, which partnered with Dallas ISD, Tiger 21 and the Dallas Police Department. This effort was made possible by a $160,000 donation to cover the state-of-the-art outdoor basketball court, a supply of brand new basketballs and hand-painted floor murals with games like leapfrog and hopscotch. More than 15 district campuses have been chosen as recipients of the foundation’s Dream Court™ program, including Stevens Park Elementary School and Jesús Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard in 2021.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

SVEC event will help ensure student voters are educated and empowered

Dallas ISD students from across the district will convene at Skyline High School to learn more about the Texas Governor’s Race on Tuesday, May 17th!. The purpose of this event is to give young voters an opportunity to hear candidates at the top of the ballot discuss topics and issues that are important to high schoolers in Texas. This event will be moderated by the Student Voter Empowerment Coalition (SVEC), a nonpartisan student-led extracurricular club aimed at increasing voter awareness and participation among students and their families through voter education, motivation, empowerment, and civic engagement.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
K12@Dallas

Barbara Jordan fifth grader is a presenter at Bluebonnet Luncheon

Carmen Jones, a fifth-grader at Barbara Jordan Elementary, was one of the presenters at the Texas Bluebonnet Luncheon during the Texas Library Association (TLA) Conference in Fort Worth recently. Every year, a representative from each TLA district attends the luncheon where the author and illustrator of the Bluebonnet Award are announced. This year’s Bluebonnet Award winner is The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read, written by Rita Lorraine Hubbard and illustrated by Oge Mora. A total of 6,780 students from the district voted on this year’s winner. Carmen, born in Alabama, enjoys singing, dancing, and playing volleyball and hopes to become an actor someday. Librarian Lynn DeFord attended the conference with Carmen, one of 7,000 librarians from across the state to attend.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Portrait of a Graduate: Senior plans to explore the world and represent people who are unseen

Kendall Stafford, senior Teen School Board representative for Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, has been on the board since her junior year. As a student in the theater conservatory at Booker T, her concentration is on stage management, playwriting, directing and design. “I’m really focused on the technical aspect and production aspect of theater, but I like to dabble in everything,” she says.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

From English learner to principal, David Lee embraces both his cultures

David Lee, principal at Hector Garcia Middle School, has been an educator in Dallas ISD for most of his professional career. In a district where Asian Americans make up 2.18% of the staff and 1.11% of the student population, Lee is no stranger to setting the standard and redefining what it means to walk in your own uniqueness in spaces where the majority does not look like you.
DALLAS, TX
Lisa Jones
K12@Dallas

Senior Spotlight: Switching from a charter school to Dallas ISD helped this scholar thrive

Robert Matthew Bell III is the senior Teen School Board representative for Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA) at James W. Fannin. Now in his second year on the board, he was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, is also on the school’s National Academy Foundation advisory board and has been on the student council since his freshman year, when he served as president.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Attendance still matters as we close the school year!

With the last day of school in sight, Dallas ISD wants to remind students and families that attendance still matters and to finish the school year on a high note. A parent’s high expectations can make a positive difference in their child’s academic success. Another basic, yet important way to make a difference in a child’s education is to make sure he or she attends school regularly and on time.
DALLAS, TX
#Mental Health#North Dallas High School#Elementary School#First Aid#Health Services
K12@Dallas

Sixth graders represent and ‘tour the world’ at model U.N. conference

Sixth graders represent and ‘tour the world’ at model U.N. conference — More than 600 sixth graders from 27 Dallas ISD middle schools participated recently in the Model United Nations conference. During the conference, held April 26th at the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse and sponsored by the Social Studies department, students represented different countries and presented resolutions on their global sustainable goals.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Principal of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Theresa Fernandez Sigurdson, Francisco “Pancho” Medrano Junior High School

Dallas ISD celebrates teaching excellence by recognizing outstanding educators who are making a difference in the lives of students every day. Meet 2021-2022 Principal of the Year finalist Michael Jackson. Theresa Fernandez Sigurdson is the principal of Francisco “Pancho” Medrano Junior High School. As the school’s principal for the past...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Celebrating in Vickery Meadows the Sam Tasby Way!

Celebrating in Vickery Meadows the Sam Tasby Way! — The celebration of civil rights icon Mr. Sam Tasby was held on Saturday, April 23rd, at Sam Tasby Middle School and broadcast virtually. The annual celebration provides a chance for students to show off their incredible talents while honoring the late civil rights icon.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

ESSER Update: PPE keeps students and staff safe

Learning acceleration and recovery is impossible when students cannot make it to class, which is why Dallas ISD committed so much time and effort to providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at every campus and office. As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the district started purchasing materials required to keep students and staff safe and healthy, including air purifiers, plexiglass, hand sanitizer, wipes and backpack sprayers.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Dallas, TX
