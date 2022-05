On May 1, County Executive George Latimer officially launched May as “Mental Health Awareness Month” in Westchester. Latimer announced the annual recognition would appear in digital form outside the Westchester County Center for the month of May. A banner will also be displayed in the entranceway of the Michaelian Office Building, in addition to a series of other initiatives spearheaded by the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health (DCMH). The message of Mental Health Awareness Month is that mental health wellness is for everyone, and there are practical tools that everyone can use to improve mental health.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO