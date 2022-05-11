ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kinney by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clearfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CENTRE AND NORTHEASTERN CLEARFIELD COUNTIES At 1037 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pine Glen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Karthaus, Snow Shoe, Clarence, Moshannon, Pine Glen, Lecontes Mills, Black Moshannon State Park, Morrisdale, Grassflat, Kylertown and Orviston. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Milesburg exits, specifically from mile markers 127 to 152. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Steuben County in central New York * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1100 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troupsburg, or 21 miles northwest of Wellsboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bath, Campbell, Addison, Woodhull, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg, Cameron, Savona and Hammondsport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Now until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAIR...NORTHEASTERN CAMBRIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTIES At 938 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northern Cambria to Carrolltown to Ebensburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ebensburg, Northern Cambria, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Loretto, Hastings, Carrolltown, Sankertown, Blandburg, Horseshoe Curve and Prince Gallitzin State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 914 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vinco, or near Nanty-Glo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Vintondale, and Armagh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stearns The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sauk River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Very low roadways may be impacted from Richmond to St. Cloud; water reaching foundations of a few homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 7.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 AM CDT Monday was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.9 feet on 04/13/1951.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Redwood River near Redwood Falls. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Swayback bridge in Redwood Falls overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 7.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 AM CDT Monday was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.0 feet on 04/10/2011.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherburne, Stearns, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.4 feet on 05/17/1999.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Adams County in south central Pennsylvania South central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania West central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Holly Springs to Pine Grove Furnace, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Aspers, Pine Grove Furnace, Biglerville, York Springs, Heidlersburg, Bendersville, Franklintown, Wellsville and Idaville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Interior Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense marine fog will linger though mid morning.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. .Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall over the past week will cause the Minnesota River at New Ulm to rise above Minor flood stage. The river is expected to continue to rise, nearing Moderate flood stage later this week. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 800.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 800.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 803.5 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog has lifted across much of the area, however there are still a few spots along the immediate coastline with locally dense fog. This should burn off soon, but motorists in these areas should exercise caution.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callahan; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Callahan County in west central Texas Southeastern Jones County in west central Texas Southwestern Shackelford County in west central Texas Northeastern Taylor County in west central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Fort Phantom Hill, or near Hawley, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Abilene around 650 PM CDT. Hamby around 720 PM CDT. Clyde around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Impact and Lake Fort Phantom Hill. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 278 and 302. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Friday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 12.9 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.5 Mon 9 am CDT 15.1 14.8 14.4
CASS COUNTY, IL

