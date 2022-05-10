ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Gil to Start For Yankees Against White Sox on Thursday

By Max Goodman
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis Gil is headed back to the big leagues. The right-hander will start for New York in their series opener in Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. After a doubleheader on Sunday—a result of back-to-back rainouts in the...

