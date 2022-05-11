ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

5 people shot along downtown Canal Walk; 17-year-old among victims

By Izzy Karpinski, Neal G. Moore
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A disagreement along the Canal Walk in downtown Indy ended with five people shot overnight.

It happened about 12:20 a.m., when IMPD officers on bike patrol heard several shots fired off in the area of W. St. Clair Street.

Police found five shooting victims: four adults and one 17-year-old. We’re told at least three of the victims are females.

According to IMPD’s Nightwatch Commander, Major Kerry Buckner, two groups of people were on opposite sides of the canal when they had “some sort of disagreement” and began shooting at each other from both sides of the water.

“It is warming up and it’s obvious that people cannot control themselves on a warm night in Indianapolis. The canal used to be a real nice place  to come down and bring your family and walk at night, not anymore,” said Buckner.

Buckner says the shooting happened at the Orange Bridge near the Colts Canal Playspace, around the same area that a woman was killed in 2020 .

“We had a murder and a shooting here at this exact same spot at the Colts Park which closes at dark. The Colts donated that equipment for the children and the people in the city, and some people can’t control themselves. Can’t behave. It’s a pitiful thing,” commented Buckner.

All of the injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Some people who stayed at the scene were taken in for questioning, although Buckner says not all witnesses are cooperating in the investigation.

“They were continuing to argue even when I got here, and I got here quite a long time after it had stopped.”

Police say at least one gun turned over at the scene was sent to their crime lab.

The city put in a security camera system in 2021 to monitor the canal, so it’s possible the shooting was captured through that surveillance.

Comments / 38

DffrntDrmmr
5d ago

Reply(1)
13
Minion Horde
5d ago

Nothing good happens after midnight, for those with time on their hands.

Reply
18
Harry Callahan
5d ago

Maybe Hogshead can contact Beetlejuice in Chicago for some tips on how to make his city safer.

Reply(2)
18
FOX59

