A second man has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to the report of gunshots on June 10, 2021, in the Bates City area. According to a probable-cause statement, a witness said Gavin J. Carman, of Bates City, and Jesse Joe Morris, of Kansas City, were involved in an argument. The witness reported Carman pulled out a black handgun from his waistband and fired one shot into the air. The witness said Morris then pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot into the air, as well. Both subjects fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

BATES CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO