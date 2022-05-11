NOPD: Man shot to death in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting at the Gentilly neighborhood intersection of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue late Tuesday night.

According to the NOPD, the shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m.

A follow-up NOPD report received after 11 p.m. confirmed a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and as a result succumbed to his injuries. The case was then classified as a homicide.

On Thursday, May 12, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Eddie Banks. The preliminary cause of his death has been listed as a gunshot wound.

Police continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.