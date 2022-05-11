ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD: Man shot to death in Gentilly

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting at the Gentilly neighborhood intersection of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue late Tuesday night.

According to the NOPD, the shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m.

A follow-up NOPD report received after 11 p.m. confirmed a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and as a result succumbed to his injuries. The case was then classified as a homicide.

NOPD searching for robber who targeted mobile phone store

On Thursday, May 12, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Eddie Banks. The preliminary cause of his death has been listed as a gunshot wound.

Police continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

Comments / 5

