A Hmongment in History: A Hmong American Cultural Exhibit

Manitowoc Public Library and Lakeshore Cinema are teaming up to examine a question that has sparked debate since adaptations began—which version does a better job of telling a story: the book or the movie? May’s installment of this fantastic series is the 2011 adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s novel of the same name, “War Horse,” directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Emily Watson, David Thewlis, Tom Hiddleston, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Participate in this oft-debated point in-person by heading to Lakeshore Cinema (1118 Washington Street in Manitowoc) on Monday, May 16, from 6:30-8:30 PM. Books can be checked out prior to the screening at MPL. Admission is FREE!!!

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO