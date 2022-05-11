ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

PGA Hope provides free golf clinic, therapeutic outlet for veterans

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16i8vb_0fZuSO0300

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Like so many others who have served, Sean Bowman felt a lack of purpose after leaving the service. That is, until he found golf.

“When I got out of the military, that comradery I was missing, I ended up finding here on the golf course,” said Bowman, a Navy veteran who still battles severe post-traumatic stress.

Along with several other veterans, Bowman enjoys a free golf clinic every week at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, thanks to program known as “PGA Hope.”

“It’s way more than what I would have expected to see (as far as) the reaction to us helping them,” said Adam Relan, the PGA pro at Bide-A-Wee.

Hope stands for “Helping Our Patriots Everywhere,” and is a program sponsored by the PGA’s Reach Foundation.

The goal of the PGA Hope is simple; introduce the game to those who have sacrificed so much.

“The impact the program has had on me is incalculable,” said Matt Underwood, another Navy vet who still deals with PTSD after his final tour in Afghanistan.

There are 162 PGA Hope programs all over the country. The Portsmouth chapter is the only one in Hampton Roads, but Relan and others will try and change that.

“We hope to expand this throughout the region,” said Relan. “It’s incredible what this program is doing for veterans across the country.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

CHKD holds 2022 RunWalk for the Kids

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The rain didn’t stop people from coming out for a good cause. Saturday morning, CHKD held their annual CHKD RunWalk for the Kids. The event featured an 8K and a 2 Mile Family Walk and capes were encouraged. Jesse Wareing was one of several superheroes who showed up for the kids. […]
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The time passed by in the blink of an eye! It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. I’m leaving today with confidence that I am prepared for whatever the future has to offer. I can say that interning at WAVY has been...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Pga#Navy#Bide A Wee Golf Course#Reach Foundation#The Pga Hope#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

4 shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City

Four people, including two juveniles, were found shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City. Read more: https://bit.ly/3LgkBdV. Boone touches on the start of his tenure, decision …. Excellent Educator Lisa Anne Seaborn thinks outside …. Police: Suspect arrested after man fatally shot at …. Virginia Beach firearms instructor helps women learn...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
PTSD
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby files for motion to reconsider bond

Police respond to shooting on W Little Creek Rd in …. 200 evacuated after electrical fire at Suffolk apartment …. Navy captain accused of fracturing wife’s ribs in …. Local ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ events organized after …. Norfolk church hosted gas giveaway Saturday morning. Man fatally...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy