Azusa, CA

Ticket Punched For The Sunshine State

apu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAZUSA, Calif. - Azusa Pacific is headed to Nationals for the fourth time in the NCAA era, after the Cougars knocked off rival Biola by a 4-1 score on Tuesday afternoon in the West Region #2 match. Azusa Pacific opened the afternoon by securing the always crucial doubles point,...

athletics.apu.edu

apu.edu

Cougars Fall on Senior Day

AZUSA, Calif. -- Azusa Pacific baseball lost a pair of games to Biola to close out the season, dropping game one 11-9 in 11 innings before falling in game two, 10-4. The Cougars finish the regular season with a 34-16 overall record and 23-9 in Pacific West Conference (PacWest) play.
AZUSA, CA
apu.edu

Job's Not Finished

LA MIRADA, Calif. — With a doubleheader sweep of Biola on Tuesday afternoon, Azusa Pacific is now a pair of wins away from another PacWest title. The Cougars defeated their cross-town rivals by scores of 11-7 and 16-15 to up their record on the season to 5-0 against the Eagles. The two teams shared multiple leads on the day and in game two, the Cougars squandered a 10-run advantage before coming away with a one-run victory.
AZUSA, CA
KTLA

Alleged Glendora gang member arrested for shooting Pasadena woman: Police

A Glendora man is facing an attempted homicide charge after a Pasadena woman was brought to Huntington Memorial Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The May 4 shooting, which was reported shortly after 1 a.m., left 50-year-old Kisha Berkley in critical condition, police said in a news […]
PASADENA, CA
Azusa, CA
Sports
City
Azusa, CA
City
Biola, CA
State
Florida State
Local
California Sports
LATACO

Beloved Long Beach Chef Arthur Gonzalez, Behind Panxa Cocina, Hideaway, and Roe, Has Died

Long Beach’s food and drink community woke up to learn the news today of the untimely death of pioneering chef Arthur Gonzalez. According to a post on Caring Bridge, Gonzalez suffered a heart attack on Saturday, May 7th at 12:30 AM. Colorado home when it happened. He split his time between his Long Beach New Mexican restaurant Panxa Cocina and Tribe at Riverwalk, in Castle Rock, Colorado. After the sudden heart attack, he fell into a medically induced and natural coma after he underwent two surgeries—one to insert a stint into his right ventricle and another to insert a heart pump on his left side. He was on a ventilator before dying.
LONG BEACH, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Jack’s Whittier Resturant

Many places here in the City are known for many things but nothing beats breakfast here at Jack’s in Whittier. This little restaurant might be on everyone’s list here in Whittier to come and eat. The place stands out with a big sign and also the architecture of the places gives out throwback vibes. Nevertheless, the inside looks like those dinners in movies and has bland colors which bring our excitement. The place is so small, but looks like it is able to fit a good crowd of hungry people. Also, if you’re looking to try the place out make sure to come early because this place is constantly busy.
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman goes missing in Inglewood near SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD – A woman has reportedly gone missing after checking out of an Inglewood motel near SoFi Stadium. Nina Michelle Rose is described as 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen on Century Blvd. between Hawthorne Blvd. and Prairie Ave. Residents are urged to contact...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Canyon News

Banana Yellow (15)

UNITED STATES—Puerto Cortés waved the white flag without a single shot fired. With the rebels in control of the territory, Joe Holly moved into the Hotel Lafebre. He drank bourbon in the bar and shared war stories, Joe Holly did, and struck up conversation with anybody who’d listen. “Mr. Reporter,” he said waxing loquacious, “The Revolution is Won…No more bloodshed. President Saavedra knows the sentiments of the people. The final stand will be in the capitol. We’ll win by starving out Tegucigalpa.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Person
Tomas Gomez
pasadenanow.com

Police Make Arrest in Local Shooting

Police have arrested a Glendora man in connection with a May 4 shooting in Pasadena. On May 11, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of attempted homicide against Derick Paige. His bail was set at $1,200,000. Just after 1 a.m. on May 4, officers...
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Actor Jack Kehler dies at Cedars-Sinai in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jack Kehler, an actor who had roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "The Man in the High Castle," has died from complications from leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a report in Variety. He was 75. Eddie Kehler confirmed his father's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Man Severely Burned While on L Line Train in Pasadena May 7

PASADENA – A suspect was arrested May 7, accused of spraying a man with a flammable liquid and lighting him on fire onboard an L Line train, causing extensive burn injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The attack was reported around 10:55 p.m. According to witness...
PASADENA, CA
KCRA.com

Coastal Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Southern California homes are destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California that has burned several homes prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents. Helicopter aerials from NBC affiliate KNBC show flames from what is known as the Coastal Fire burning along the canyon area between Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo in Orange County. At an evening briefing with Southern California fire officials, a spokesperson said about 20 homes were destroyed.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
#Cougars#Azusa Pacific#Smith Sippel#Nuno And Herrera
spectrumnews1.com

Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing the possibility of years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS LA

One killed in Santa Fe Springs Crash on 5 Freeway

A motorist was killed after a collision on the northbound I-5 freeway near Santa Fe Springs. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision between a sedan and a motorcycle happened around 4:05 p.m. One of the motorists died at the scene and police do not believe it was a hit-and-run.The three left lanes of the I-5 south of East Florence Avenue will be closed until further notice as authorities investigate the collision.The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Mega Millions says host called wrong number in Tuesday's drawing

LOS ANGELES - Whoops!. Mega Millions announced Wednesday it has temporarily paused prize payments after the host announced the wrong number during Tuesday night's drawing. John Crow mistakenly called the gold Mega Ball as 6 when it was actually a 9, according to lottery officials. "The 9 ball was drawn...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s New Hidden Burger Spot Grills Right on a Public Golf Course

The green deck that hangs on the back of the pro shop at Bixby Village Golf Course in Long Beach ebbs and flows with people across an afternoon. The low clouds and coastal breezes mean customers linger longer, popping open cans of cheap beer and swapping stories about life on the course. There’s no fancy clubhouse at this 42-year-old nine-hole par three course, just friends laughing, reliving old tales, and hanging out. Stay long enough, and one of Dave Trepanier’s burgers will find its way in front of you, too.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Crews extinguish fire at Long Beach apartment complex

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that erupted Thursday afternoon at an apartment building in Long Beach. The three-alarm fire broke out at a burning in the 2800 block of East Artesia Boulevard, just south of the 91 Freeway. All residents and pets made it out...
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Downing Avenue [Baldwin Park, CA]

Several Injured in Traffic Accident on Ramona Boulevard. The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., near the intersection of Ramona Boulevard and Downing Avenue. Furthermore, the collision involved at least three vehicles. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Paramedics identified one person who suffered head trauma. Meanwhile,...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
CBS LA

Three killed in wreck on PCH in Newport Beach

Three people were killed in a violent collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach early Thursday morning. The crash took place at 12:46 a.m. on the PCH, near Newport Boulevard. According to Newport Beach police, a car carrying three people that was traveling east on the PCH hit a curb in the median and then slammed into roadwork construction equipment. The three people in the car, two men and a woman, died on scene. They were not immediately identified. Three roadworkers who were standing nearby when the collision occurred were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said. The PCH was shut down between Superior and Riverside avenues as of 10 a.m. It was expected to remain closed throughout the morning. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey band RMB has already made it

DOWNEY — RMB stands for many things: the Randell Milan Band, Read More Books and/or Rock Meets Blues but mainly RMB stands for three beings, Randell Milan, Jose “Pudge” Pascal and Carlos Soto. Milan, 27, and Soto 28, have known each other since high school, where they...
DOWNEY, CA

