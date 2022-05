FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that one person has died as the result of a fire early Sunday morning in Monroeville. Firefighters were called to the area near the 14400 block of SR 101 shortly before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, it was unknown if all people were accounted for, but several had been taken to the hospital.

