KuCoin Raises $150M in Pre-Series B Funding Round at $10B Valuation

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The proceeds from the pre-Series B round will go to fund expanding KuCoin’s reach beyond centralized trading. KuCoin wants to focus on Web 3, crypto wallets, GameFi, DeFi, and NFT platforms. Crypto exchange KuCoin has raised as much as $150 million pre-Series B funding round. The round was...

www.coinspeaker.com

Paymob Raises $50M in Series B Funding Round Led by PayPal Ventures

Paymob intends to use the $50 million raised from the funding round to expand operations and offerings across Africa and the Middle East. Paymob, an Egyptian fintech platform, recently raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by PayPal Ventures and Kora Capital. PayPal Ventures is the global corporate venture arm of the leading online payment processor PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), while Kora Capital is a New York-based venture capital.
MARKETS
Chainalysis Secures $170M in Series F Funding Round, Pushes Company’s Valuation to $8.6B Valuation

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is the lead investor in the latest Chainalysis funding. Software company Chainalysis has generated $170 million in a Series F funding round. Following the latest funding, Chainalysis is now valued at $8.6 billion. Notably, the valuation is X2 of what the company was worth when it held its Series E round in June 2021. Chainalysis raised $100 million last June, pushing its valuation to $4.2 billion. The Series E financing was led by Coatue, with support from both new and previous investors. The previous investors included Benchmark, Durable Capital Partners, 9Yards Capital, Dragoneer, Addition, and Accel. In addition, Chainalysis has expanded its operations by opening offices in Singapore and Tokyo. The company is popular for offering its services to law enforcement agencies in nabbing illicit crypto activities. Over time, Chainalysis has grown to serve government agencies, cybersecurity firms, financial institutions, and crypto exchanges in more than 70 countries.
MARKETS
Co:Create Raises $25M in Seed Round Led by A16z

The $25 million seed round is said to be used for the development of the company and the expansion of its team. Co:Create, a crypto startup has raised 25 million in a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The Co:Create seed round was supported by other investors including “Tom Brady’s NFT platform Autograph, Packy McCormick’s Not Boring Capital, FTX Ventures’ Amy Wu, Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerFund”.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Trading Platform#Russia#Cryptocurrency#Web3#Nft#Crypto Exchange#Jump Trading Group#Circle Ventures#Idg Capital#Matrix Partners#Kucoin Labs#Kucoin Ventures
Haun Ventures Leads $11M Seed Round for Web3 Platform Highlight

Using Highlight’s toolkit, creators can tailor their community’s visual appearance to their preference and design and mint NFTs. Web3 community platform Highlight has successfully completed an $11 million seed funding round. The round was led by former Andreessen Horowitz partner Katie Haun’s VC Haun Ventures and backed by 1kx, A_Capital, SciFi VC, Floodgate, Coinbase Ventures, 35 Ventures, Polygon Studios, Mischief VC, DAOJones, Offline Ventures, Gokul Rajaram, Lenny Rachitsky, WME, Method Management and ThreeSixZero among others.
TWITTER
Talos Becomes Latest Crypto Unicorn after Funding Round

Using the funds, Talos will expand its institutional-grade digital asset platform. The firm will also pursue further expansion into Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Crypto trading firm Talos has raised $105 million in its most recent funding round. The firm reached a $1.25 billion valuation to become the latest crypto unicorn, after the completion of its Series B round. General Atlantic led the funding round.
MARKETS
Coinbase Assures Safety of Funds Despite Perceived Bankruptcy Fears

Following a social media firestorm about customers’ funds due to impending bankruptcy, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has cleared the air. Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong has moved to assuage investors that their funds are safe amid bankruptcy protection fears. Armstrong’s gesture comes after its recent Q1 2022 report. In the quarterly report, Coinbase reported its first loss of $430 million, sparking suggestions that user funds were at risk in the case of bankruptcy. This suggestion set off alarm bells and gained traction on social media, prompting Armstrong to step in and quell the assumptions.
RETAIL
BVNK Generates $40M in Series A Funding Led by Tiger Global

BVNK will use the funds realized from the Series A round to further its push for regulatory approval. UK-based crypto banking platform BVNK has secured $40 million in a Series A financing round led by investment firm Tiger Global Management. Tiger Global led the funding despite that the company recently reported losses due to the tech stock declines. The round also featured Coinlist, open banking startup TrueLayer, and digital asset custodian Anchorage Digital. Other participants of the BVNK Series A financing include Kingsway Capital, Concentric, The Raba Partnership, Base Capital, Avenir, and more.
MARKETS
Tech Stocks in Their Lows, Losing Over $1T Since Federal Reserve Raised Interest Rates

Speaking at a news conference, Powell noted that the Federal Reserve understands the “hardship” inflation is causing and how it is affecting tech and other stocks. Stocks at large, especially tech stocks, have significantly declined in the last few days after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point in order to tackle inflation. As a result of the recent happenings, top tech companies have lost more than 1 trillion in value within three trading sessions. With the losses recorded in different sectors, investors are more interested in putting their money where it is safe.
STOCKS
Nubank to Allow Crypto Trading on App

While the platform will support only Bitcoin and Ether trading initially, it will add support for other cryptocurrencies along the line. Leading Brazilian fintech firm Nubank has announced its decision to enter the crypto trading market. The company launched a new product that will allow its customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum on its app.
MARKETS
Investment Bank Nomura Starts Trading Crypto Derivatives amid Market Collapse

Despite giving in to customers’ demands by starting to trade crypto, Nomura is consciously staying away from spot markets. Traditional financial institutions are gradually hopping on the crypto train, and Japan-based investment bank Nomura may just be the latest aboard. Towing the same path as the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, Nomura has also started offering Bitcoin (BTC) over-the-counter derivatives to its clients.
MARKETS
Plutus Gains Massive Traction from New 8% Crypto Cashback Programme

The Plutus Rewards & Accounts 2.0 offering was initially launched on March 31 and it included three new subscription plans and 4 new staking levels. Plutus, a crypto startup that offers crypto cashback is seeing massive traction in its growth trends as it steps up its influence amongst competitors in the space.
MARKETS
Coinbase (COIN) Stock Price Declines Over 20% to Record Low with Q1 2022 Report Incoming

Coinbase experienced a substantial fall in stock price amid several macroeconomic factors that also affected US equities and crypto. Amid the declining state of US equities, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock price plunged more than 20% on Monday to a record low. As of press time, the American crypto exchange’s shares were changing hands at around $83.51, after recovering from an $81.84 low.
STOCKS
USDT, BUSD Maintain Dollar Parity as UST Slip Continues

USDT slipped to $0.96 on FTX but remained at $0.998 on Bitfinex. Tether (USDT), BUSD, and USDC have maintained parity with the US Dollar even as Terra (UST) spirals downwards in an unprecedented fashion. With UST prices crashing, LUNA also went into free fall. The unclear events surrounding the drop...
MARKETS
Global Stocks Open Lower to Begin Week Following Last Week’s US Rout

Despite some positive development from China’s April trade data, global stocks still remain lower as investors remain tentative. The new week is seeing a general decline in global stocks as inflationary pressure continues to creep in. For instance, in Europe, stocks are expected to open lower on Monday, extending last week’s negative trend. Furthermore, shares also declined on Monday in the Asia-Pacific region even though China’s April trade data exceeded expectations. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong remain closed for the holidays.
STOCKS
Galaxy Digital Posts Q1 2022 Results, Records Loss of $111.7 Million

Galaxy Digital revealed quite the loss in its Q1 2022 report and has blamed unrealized losses from digital assets for the plunge. Crypto merchants bank Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (TSE: GLXY) recently posted its Q1 financial report for 2022, which showed a sizable loss of $111.7 million. The loss for the period ended March 31st came amid a general slump in the prices of digital currencies. In addition, it also compares to the $858.2 million gain that Galaxy Digital recorded in the same quarter a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Indian Government Mulling 28% Tax on Crypto Transactions

The crypto ecosystem in India has levied a series of taxes with one of the most prominent being income tax which is currently pegged at 30%. The Indian government is mulling the idea to impose a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cryptocurrency transactions being carried out in the country. According to a report from CNBC-TV18, the new proposal is coming from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council and it stems from the fact the council now wants to see digital currencies as lotteries, casinos, racecourses, and betting, all ventures considered as high-risk assets.
INCOME TAX
Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Jumps 25% after CEO of FTX Buys 7.6% Stake

FTX CEO said that shares of Robinhood present an attractive investment opportunity. However, HOOD stock has been on a major decline over the last few months. On Thursday, May 12, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, announced buying a 7.6% stake in one of the zero-commission trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD). The FTX CEO disclosed his stake purchase in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
Saudi Aramco Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company as Apple Stock Drops

Following a 5.2% decline on Wednesday, Apple was overtaken by Middle Eastern oil behemoth Saudi Aramco as the world’s most valuable stock. American consumer electronics powerhouse Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has ceded its ‘world’s most valuable company’ title to Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL: 2222). This development came about after Apple stock declined more than 5% during the US trading session on Wednesday, resulting in a $2.37 trillion valuation. Meanwhile, Aramco, officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, had a market valuation of $2.43 trillion on Wednesday. The reversal seen with companies reflects the recent surge in the energy sector while also highlighting recent tech tepidness. The last time Aramco had a higher value than Apple was back in 2020.
STOCKS
