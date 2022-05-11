ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Provides two assists in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Buchnevich notched a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Takes loss Saturday

Munoz (1-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing an earned run on two hits and recording two strikeouts over one inning. Munoz threw an impressive 15 of 17 pitches for strikes, but he still took the loss thanks to allowing a go-ahead home run to Patrick Mazeika. The hard-throwing right-hander has now allowed an earned run in three of his last five appearances, pushing his ERA and WHIP to 4.22 and 1.50, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Nearing rehab assignment

Votto (illness) could be a few days away from a rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, but he's close to returning to game action. The 38-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to the season, so he'll attempt to find his timing at the plate once he ultimately joins a minor-league affiliate. Bell previously indicated that the Reds' road trip in Toronto next weekend is a potential target for Votto to rejoin the major-league club.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Back with big-league club

Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. The 29-year-old was sent to Nashville earlier this week but will rejoin the Brewers a few days later with Brent Suter headed to the paternity list. Gustave had a 2.89 ERA over his first eight appearances of the season, but he allowed five runs over his final three outings before being demoted.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Optioned to minors

Woodford was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 25-year-old has a 2.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 13 innings this year but will head to the minors with Adam Wainwright (illness) returning from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. Woodford also had a 3.99 ERA across 67.2 innings for the Cardinals in 2021, so it's only a matter of time before he rejoins the big-league club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup

Nola isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Nola went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Friday's series opener, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Sent down Saturday

Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Naughton made five appearances (one start) during his time on the major-league roster, and he posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 7.2 innings. The southpaw will head back to the minors after Drew VerHagen (hip) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols makes first career appearance as pitcher; Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright make history

Sunday night was a showcase for the elder statesmen for the Cardinals. They won 15-6 and, believe it or not, it wasn't that close until the very end (we'll get to that). Adam Wainwright started on the mound with Yadier Molina behind the plate for the Cardinals, a combination that is now the most prolific in major-league history, from a certain point of view. That is to say, the duo has now been the Cardinals battery for 203 wins. That's breaks the previous MLB record, which was held for a long time by Warren Spahn and Del Crandall. They combined for 202 wins for the Braves from 1949-63.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

