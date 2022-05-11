Woman Charged After Beating Man With Baseball Bats and Sticks

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an 18-year-old man who they say intentionally ran over two pedestrians on May 5 in the town of Onondaga. Lyndon McMullen, of the town of Onondaga, is accused of using his white Honda SUV to hit Benjamin Berrios, 65, and Luis Berrios, 24, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Thursday in a news release.

