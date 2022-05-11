Superstorm Sandy Fraudster Contractors Plead Guilty to Scamming Storm Victims

Two teenagers who left a group home in New Jersey, stole a car in Asbury Park, and wound up in Jackson were arrested in the township this week. Jackson Police said two of their officers were on patrol Tuesday morning when they went to check on the area within an undeveloped cul-de-sac near Clearstream Road and that's where they spotted a vehicle around 11:50 am parked along the road.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO