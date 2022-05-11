ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River Mayor Once Again Asking for More Beach Sand After Nor’Easter Erodes Ortley Beach

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ORTLEY BEACH, NJ – Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill today is asking the federal...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
NJ.com

Parts of Jersey Shore beaches will be closed past Memorial Day after storm causes erosion

Beach erosion following last weekend’s fierce coastal storm has created additional headaches in several towns with Memorial Day weekend only two weeks away. The Ortley Beach section of Toms River, North Wildwood and Stone Harbor are among the places where tides and strong winds took their toll — wiping away massive amounts of sand, and producing “cliffs” near the diminished dunes, officials in those towns said.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Toms River, NJ
Government
987thecoast.com

REPORT: SOME NEW JERSEY BEACHES COULD BE CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY DUE TO EROSION

Beach erosion has devastated some beaches in the Garden State before Memorial Day weekend; in fact, some will be closed through the weekend. NJ.com reports that towns including North Wildwood, Stone Harbor, and Ortley Beach have experienced significant sand lost from the Mother’s Day storm that produced a northeasterly wind for a week. Avalon is conducting a sand back passing project in advance of the weekend.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#Beach Sand#Easter Weekend#The Us Army Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Who cut down a bronze statue from Trenton, NJ’s Angel Island?

TRENTON — A bronze statue was stolen from an area bordered by three churches leaving only the feet behind early Saturday morning. The Angel of Faith monument has stood on "Angel Island" at the intersection of Perry and Warren streets (Route 206) in Trenton since 1986, according to Harry Jackendoff, the warden's assistant and sexton at St. Michael's Church. He said the church is the property of the city.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

Third recycling facility burns in New Jersey

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A fire at a South Jersey recycling facility Thursday night is the third this week in New Jersey. Thick black smoke filled the sky over American Recycling on Route 50 in the Mays Landing section Hamilton around 8 p.m., closing the road between the Atlantic City Expressway and the 4H grounds, according to Hamilton police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

You’ll love the name of this shark off the NJ coast

Cue the John Williams music. Tell Quint to fire up the engine on the Orca. But the great white shark recently stalking New Jersey’s shore is not a mechanical one. It is very much real. And it’s aptly named. Its name is Ironbound. And you’d think with a...
NBC Philadelphia

Did You Hear It? Loud Booms Echo Through South Jersey

Residents across South Jersey were awakened to loud booms Sunday, leaving many neighbors wondering what could have caused the early morning noise. Rest assured, there is an answer. The booms are coming from a training operation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, the Gibbsboro Police Department said in a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy