Raleigh, N.C. — Hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered in downtown Raleigh to protest their right to have an abortion. After a rare leak out of the U.S. Supreme Court this month indicated justices would overturn the nearly 50-year precedent established under Roe v. Wade, women have taken to the streets to speak out for abortion rights.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO